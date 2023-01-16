Bill Haisten: 2022-23 Thunder – OKC’s most interesting team since Durant departed

I really doubt that I’ll ever have time to write a book on the Oklahoma City Thunder and the NBA experience in Oklahoma, but I’ve already got the chapter titles.

The sixth of those chapters would center on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, rookie Jalen Williams and the 2022-23 Thunder — the most interesting Thunder team since Kevin Durant left Oklahoma 6½ years ago.

In case you missed it, the Thunder prevailed in six of its last eight games. On Jan. 3, against a fully loaded Boston squad that didn’t sit any of its stars, the Thunder recorded an astounding 150-117 victory. OKC shot 59% from the field overall and totaled 20 3-point buckets.

At Philadelphia last week, and with Joel Embiid and James Harden on the court for the 76ers, SGA scored 33 points in a 133-114 Thunder triumph. OKC’s bench contributed 47 points.

At Brooklyn on Monday, Oklahoma City won 112-102 as Giddey finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Oklahoma City has a better road record (8-14) than Golden State and Phoenix. At 21-23 overall, Oklahoma City is only 2½ games behind fifth-place Dallas in the Western Conference standings.

On Wednesday, OKC hosts Indiana.

We’ll circle back to the 2022-23 Thunder in a few paragraphs.

Chapter 1 of my Thunder book that’ll probably never be written: Baby, what a big surprise.

Almost overnight, and driven by young superstars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, the Thunder evolved from 3-29 losers in December 2008 to a sustained force in the Western Conference. There were four runs to the conference finals and an NBA Finals appearance in 2012. Durant and Westbrook became fixtures in the All-Star Game. Durant was the 2014 league MVP. For several years, every home game was a sellout.

Chapter 2: Unrequited love. Durant departs.

By 2016, I believe that Durant had become the most popular athlete in Oklahoma history. He was an amazing player and a seemingly modest superstar. He donated money to tornado victims. Durant was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. OU fans loved him. OSU fans loved him. Everybody loved the guy — until he left for Golden State on July 4, 2016.

Chapter 3: The Russell Westbrook Show.

Given OKC’s leading-man role after Durant left, Westbrook in 2016-17 broke Oscar Robertson’s 55-year-old NBA record for triple-doubles in a single season. Westbrook led the league in scoring and was voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. As the supporting casts included Victor Oladipo, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony and Dennis Schroder, none of the three Westbrook teams won fewer than 47 games — and none advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs. The Thunder’s identity was Westbrook’s domination of the basketball. On July 11, 2019, as he hosted a comedy show at Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom, it was learned that Westbrook had been traded to the Houston Rockets.

Chapter 4: Chris Paul’s amazing cameo.

A cobbled-together roster didn’t seem to make sense for a Thunder organization that was at the starting line of a complete reboot, but veteran Chris Paul was a hero at point guard. At a time when it felt like he on the down side of his career, Paul’s performance and leadership led the Thunder to a shockingly great season. If not for the COVID-19 shutdown of the 2019-20 schedule, that OKC team would have recorded 50 victories. After the NBA playoff bubble first-round, Game 7 loss to Houston, Paul was dealt to Phoenix.

Chapter 5: The lost years.

In the Paul George trade to the LA Clippers, the Thunder acquired Gilgeous-Alexander — a nice second-year guard from Canada. Beyond that, there was very little to get excited about during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. OKC’s combined record was 46-108.

Chapter 6: SGA and the youth movement.

I never envisioned Gilgeous-Alexander as having All-Star potential, but he’s perfect for the Thunder culture and will be an All-Star this season.

SGA has developed into a 30-points-per-game guard, a 50% shooter from the field and a 91% shooter on free throws. With 1.3 million All-Star fan votes, he has slightly fewer than Ja Morant and more than Klay Thompson, Westbrook, Damian Lillard and Trae Young.

Still armed with a stack of 2023-27 acquired draft picks, OKC general manager Sam Presti has added complementary pieces like the 20-year-old Giddey, a beautifully skilled Australian who averages 16.0 points, eight rebounds and six assists; 23-year-old Lu Dort, a strong defender who averages 14.1 points; and 21-year-old Jalen Williams, a rookie from Santa Clara and already a cornerstone figure on the Thunder roster.

As the 12th pick in the 2022 draft, the smart and versatile Williams has made 27 starts and scores at an 11.7-point clip. He stands only 6-5 but has an incredible wingspan of 7 feet, 2 inches. Because of his skill and length, he can play any position and defend against anyone.

Tre Mann, Isaiah Joe, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Mike Muscala and former Razorback Jaylin Williams — they all have value and occasionally are difference-makers in close games.

A year ago, I thought the Thunder was wasting its time with 7-footer Aleksej Pokusevski. Today, I consider him an improving keeper.

Most NBA fans probably can’t identify Mark Daigneault as being the Thunder’s head man, but he’s a respected coach throughout the league. He seems like the right man for this stage of the rebuild and perhaps for years to come.

The 2019-20 Chris Paul season was fun, but there always was the sense that he was a short-timer in Oklahoma. With regard to seeing the development of a team that next season should return to the playoffs, the 2022-23 Thunder is OKC’s most compelling team since 2016.

In 2020-22, Paycom Center attendance was a fraction of what it was during the glory years. It’s a relief to see this season’s improved attendance. It’s a statement that Oklahoma can be a healthy, long-term NBA market, and that the home-game sellout streak of more than 400 games wasn’t exclusively a reaction to the Durant-Westbrook phenomenon.

This season, the ball moves. The offense flows. Because of young, fresh legs, there is consistent effort at the defensive end and on the boards — and there is a consistency with which OKC rallies from 15-point deficits.

There are no ego issues on the roster. SGA is that rare 30-point star who shares the ball.

If you’re among those erstwhile Thunder fans who checked out after Westbrook was sent to Houston, you might want to check back in. Once you’ve sampled a few games of this developing team, you may get hooked all over again.

It’s a 21-23 squad with a very positive current situation and a possibly brilliant future.