All-time Thunder roster: It might be impossible to forgive Kevin Durant, but he was fantastic

While Chris Paul was on the Oklahoma City Thunder roster only for one season, he is included on Tulsa World columnist Bill Haisten’s all-time Thunder roster (2008-21):

Starters

Kevin Durant: As Sunday was the fifth anniversary of Durant’s shocking departure, it’s probably impossible for most Thunder fans to forgive him for bailing on an organization that was on the brink of a championship. During his eight-season OKC run, Durant became one of the more popular sports figures in state history. While with the Thunder, he was the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2014, a four-time league scoring champion, a seven-time All-Star and the best player on teams that made four appearances in the Western Conference finals.

Russell Westbrook: In spite of occasionally sketchy shot selection, Westbrook became the king of triple-doubles and was the NBA’s MVP in 2017. On this fantasy team, he would spent more time at the two-guard position than at the point. With Chris Paul facilitating on most possessions, maybe Westbrook could commit a bit more energy to defense.

Chris Paul: Paul would be my quarterback and organizational tone-setter. I’ve never seen a better example of team-sports leadership than what Paul provided during the 2019-20 Thunder season.