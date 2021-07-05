 Skip to main content
All-time Thunder roster: It might be impossible to forgive Kevin Durant, but he was fantastic
While Chris Paul was on the Oklahoma City Thunder roster only for one season, he is included on Tulsa World columnist Bill Haisten’s all-time Thunder roster (2008-21):

Starters

Kevin Durant: As Sunday was the fifth anniversary of Durant’s shocking departure, it’s probably impossible for most Thunder fans to forgive him for bailing on an organization that was on the brink of a championship. During his eight-season OKC run, Durant became one of the more popular sports figures in state history. While with the Thunder, he was the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2014, a four-time league scoring champion, a seven-time All-Star and the best player on teams that made four appearances in the Western Conference finals.

Russell Westbrook: In spite of occasionally sketchy shot selection, Westbrook became the king of triple-doubles and was the NBA’s MVP in 2017. On this fantasy team, he would spent more time at the two-guard position than at the point. With Chris Paul facilitating on most possessions, maybe Westbrook could commit a bit more energy to defense.

Chris Paul: Paul would be my quarterback and organizational tone-setter. I’ve never seen a better example of team-sports leadership than what Paul provided during the 2019-20 Thunder season.

Serge Ibaka: I would start Ibaka on a conditional basis. He would be instructed to spend less time near the 3-point line and more time defending in the paint and crashing the offensive glass. The only other Thunder big man considered as a possible starter was Stephen Adams, but Ibaka was a better shot-blocker and more versatile at both ends of the floor.

Lu Dort: With Durant, Westbrook and Paul, generating offense would never be an issue. You’ve got to have a defensive stopper, and Dort has the beautiful ability to complement highest-level defensive play with a respectable offensive game.

Sixth man

James Harden: In 2012, as the Thunder rolled to the NBA Finals, Harden was voted the league’s Sixth Man of the Year. During the final four minutes of a close game, I’d have Harden on the floor with Durant and Paul.

Bench

Paul George: In two Oklahoma City seasons, George averaged 25.0 points per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: In 2020-21 (his second OKC season and third in the league), Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 23.7 points on 42% shooting from 3-point range.

Nick Collison: The epitome of a “team guy” and an above-average defender.

Stephen Adams: Depending on the match-up, Adams could provide valuable minutes as a paint defender and as a career 59% shooter.

Jeff Green: Now a journeyman who has been on the roster of 10 different teams, Green started his career with the Seattle/OKC organization and in three seasons averaged 14.2 points.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

