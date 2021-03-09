Pawnee looks to return to Class 2A boys summit

CLASS 2A BOYS STATE
When: Thursday-Saturday
Where: Thursday and Saturday at State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena, Oklahoma City; Friday at Yukon High School
Tickets: $5
2019 champion: Rejoice Christian -- finished 11-13 this season and was eliminated by Westville in the 3A area tournament
2020 champion: None (tournament canceled)
Team to beat
Dale (20-4): Coach Jeff Edmonson's top-ranked Pirates, a state boys basketball qualifier for the fourth time in five years, are looking for their first state title. Dayton Forsythe, a 6-2 freshman guard, averages 19.1 points and 7.1 rebounds. His brother, Dallen, is a 5-10 senior guard who averages 10.8 points and 4.3 assists.
Teams to watch
Pawnee (21-1): Third-ranked Pawnee's most recent titles were three in a row from 2008-10. David Page has won six state titles and another would give him a gold ball in four decades as a head coach. Juniors are the top three scorers -- Brad Reeves (17.5), Gunnar Gordon (15.9) and Jake Mitchell (12.3).
Cashion (21-3): Coach John Hardaway’s fourth-ranked Wildcats are 3-1 against 2A state qualifiers with wins over Dale (overtime), Morrison and Wewoka, and an overtime loss to Hooker. They also have a win over Class B champion Varnum. All five starters are juniors with Vance Raney (15.2) and Austin Frazier (12.8) as the leading scorers.
Oklahoma Union (22-2): Coach Lee Ott is making his first trip to state -- the fifth-ranked Cougars' two other state berths came in 1999 and 2005. Jace Hollingshed, a 6-1 senior, averages 17.6 points and 7.6 rebounds.
Morrison (20-5): Bob Nelson is in his first season as the Wildcats' head coach after leaving coaching in 1985. Junior guard Brody Roe averages 18 points.
Players to watch
Cole Cathcart, Hooker: The 6-2 senior guard produces 17.9 points and 6.1 rebounds.
Brayden Oglesby, Howe: The 6-foot senior guard averages 17.7 points.
Kobey Stephens, Wewoka: Also a football standout, averages 23 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists.