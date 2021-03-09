Pawnee looks to return to Class 2A boys summit

CLASS 2A BOYS STATE

When: Thursday-Saturday

Where: Thursday and Saturday at State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena, Oklahoma City; Friday at Yukon High School

Tickets: $5

2019 champion: Rejoice Christian -- finished 11-13 this season and was eliminated by Westville in the 3A area tournament

2020 champion: None (tournament canceled)

Team to beat

Dale (20-4): Coach Jeff Edmonson's top-ranked Pirates, a state boys basketball qualifier for the fourth time in five years, are looking for their first state title. Dayton Forsythe, a 6-2 freshman guard, averages 19.1 points and 7.1 rebounds. His brother, Dallen, is a 5-10 senior guard who averages 10.8 points and 4.3 assists.

Teams to watch

Pawnee (21-1): Third-ranked Pawnee's most recent titles were three in a row from 2008-10. David Page has won six state titles and another would give him a gold ball in four decades as a head coach. Juniors are the top three scorers -- Brad Reeves (17.5), Gunnar Gordon (15.9) and Jake Mitchell (12.3).