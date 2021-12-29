OU women extend winning streak to 8 with win over Wichita State

Oklahoma extended its winning streak to eight games and closed out its nonconference schedule Wednesday with an 89-67 win over Wichita State in women's basketball in Norman.
The winning streak is the longest in 15 years for the Sooners (11-1).
"I am just really, really proud of our team for their response tonight," head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. "Obviously we were down a few people tonight and I couldn't be more excited about the 27 assists, the balance in our scoring and the energy we played with."
OU played without All-Big 12 preseason selection Madi Williams, but the starting lineup of Kelbie Washington, Kennady Tucker, Taylor Robertson, Skylar Vann and Liz Scott combined for 77 points and 32 rebounds as it took control of the game in the second quarter and never looked back.
In the second quarter, the Shockers cut OU's advantage to just one point before a quick 7-0 Sooner run pushed the lead to 29-21. Oklahoma maintained that lead throughout the rest of the half and entered the break up 44-36.
Coming out of the half, the Sooners made four of their first six shots to lead by 15 points, but a 14-0 Shocker run cut the deficit to just one. OU eventually responded, closing the third quarter with a 9-1 run to take a 10-point lead into the fourth.
OU dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring Wichita State 26-14. A 13-5 run over the first 3:12 of the final frame helped Oklahoma secure the win.
Vann led the team with 21 points and added eight rebounds and three assists. Robertson hit a trio of 3-pointers on her way to 19 points, and Scott played 25 minutes and registered the second double-double of her career with 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Tucker hit a career high with 12 points.
Washington became the first freshman in school history to notch a double-double with assists as she dished out a career-high 13 assists and scored 11 points.
The Sooners open their Big 12 schedule at 2 p.m. Sunday at Texas Tech (7-4) in Lubbock.
OKLAHOMA 89, WICHITA ST. 67
WICHITA ST. (9-4): Colbert 3-9 6-10 12, Strong 6-18 0-0 14, Bastin 3-6 1-2 7, Bremaud 1-6 2-2 5, McCully 7-13 0-0 16, Duncan 1-3 0-0 2, Anciaux 1-4 0-0 2, Asinde 2-9 0-0 4, Bosch Duran 2-5 0-0 5, Budane 0-0 0-0 0, Platonova 0-1 0-0 0, Secchiaroli 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-76 9-14 67
OKLAHOMA (11-1): Scott 5-8 4-4 14, Robertson 6-12 4-4 19, Tucker 4-8 2-4 12, Vann 9-17 1-2 21, Washington 4-15 2-4 11, Moser 0-1 0-0 0, Perkins 2-6 0-0 6, Svoboda 1-1 0-0 2, White 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-71 13-18 89
Wichita St.;15;21;17;14;—;67
Oklahoma;19;25;19;26;—;89
3-point goals: Wichita St. 6-22 (Strong 2-4, Bastin 0-1, Bremaud 1-4, McCully 2-6, Duncan 0-2, Bosch Duran 1-2, Platonova 0-1, Secchiaroli 0-2), Oklahoma 10-27 (Scott 0-1, Robertson 3-6, Tucker 2-3, Vann 2-5, Washington 1-6, Moser 0-1, Perkins 2-5). Assists: Wichita St. 14 (Bastin 6), Oklahoma 27 (Washington 13). Rebounds: Wichita St. 43 (Colbert 7-8), Oklahoma 50 (Team 4-8). Total fouls: Wichita St. 18, Oklahoma 12. Fouled out: None. A: 1,809.