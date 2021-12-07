OU women win fifth in a row; coach Jennie Baranczyk hits 200-win career mark

Four Oklahoma players scored in double figures as the Sooners improved to 8-1 on Tuesday by defeating Eastern Michigan, 94-58, in women's basketball in Norman.
With the win, head coach Jennie Baranczyk reached 200 victories in just her 10th season as a head coach. Baranczyk has a career record of 200-97 (.673) and is the sixth head coach in the Big 12 Conference to reach the 200-win mark.
Taylor Robertson, Ana Llanusa, Madi Williams and Kelbie Washington combined for 70 of the Sooners' points in the win. With victories in five straight games, OU (8-1) is off to its best start since 2015-16.
OU held Eastern Michigan (2-4) to just 32% shooting on the night.
Oklahoma shot 46% from the field led by Llanusa, who scored all 17 of her points in the first 20 minutes of the game on 5-of-9 shooting.
OU took a 46-35 advantage into the break. The Sooners then turned up the intensity on both sides of the ball in the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles 26-9. The Sooners continued to pour it on in the fourth quarter as Washington scored eight of her career-high 16 points in the frame.
The Sooners now face No. 16 BYU (8-0), which comes to Norman on Friday for a 6 p.m. showdown at the Lloyd Noble Center.
OU 94, E. MICHIGAN 58
E. MICHIGAN (2-4): Skanes 5-6 0-0 10, Austin 3-7 0-0 7, Combs 2-14 10-14 14, Nelson 1-6 0-0 2, Rainey 4-12 0-0 11, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Agosto 1-2 1-2 3, Banner 0-5 0-0 0, Courtnie Lewis 1-2 4-6 7, Pineda 0-1 0-0 0, Kyndal Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 2-4 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-59 15-22 58
OKLAHOMA (8-1): Lampkin 1-3 0-0 2, Llanusa 5-12 6-7 17, Robertson 5-10 6-7 21, Washington 6-7 4-4 16, Williams 4-15 8-9 16, Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-2 0-0 0, Tot 3-6 1-1 7, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Vann 3-6 1-1 7, Perkins 1-3 0-0 3, Svoboda 2-4 1-2 5, White 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-71 27-31 94
E. Michigan;17;18;9;14;--;58
Oklahoma;27;19;26;22;--;94
3-point goals: E. Michigan 5-21 (Austin 1-4, Combs 0-1, Nelson 0-2, Rainey 3-9, Banner 0-2, C.Lewis 1-2, Pineda 0-1), Oklahoma 7-25 (Llanusa 1-5, Robertson 5-10, Williams 0-3, Tot 0-2, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-1, Perkins 1-3). Assists: E. Michigan 2 (Skanes 1), Oklahoma 14 (Williams 3). Rebounds: E. Michigan 38 (Team 4-5), Oklahoma 44 (Scott 3-8). Total fouls: E. Michigan 19, Oklahoma 17. Fouled out: E. Michigan Combs, Oklahoma Scott. Technical fouls: None. A: 1,267.