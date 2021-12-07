OU women win fifth in a row; coach Jennie Baranczyk hits 200-win career mark

Four Oklahoma players scored in double figures as the Sooners improved to 8-1 on Tuesday by defeating Eastern Michigan, 94-58, in women's basketball in Norman.

With the win, head coach Jennie Baranczyk reached 200 victories in just her 10th season as a head coach. Baranczyk has a career record of 200-97 (.673) and is the sixth head coach in the Big 12 Conference to reach the 200-win mark.

Taylor Robertson, Ana Llanusa, Madi Williams and Kelbie Washington combined for 70 of the Sooners' points in the win. With victories in five straight games, OU (8-1) is off to its best start since 2015-16.

OU held Eastern Michigan (2-4) to just 32% shooting on the night.

Oklahoma shot 46% from the field led by Llanusa, who scored all 17 of her points in the first 20 minutes of the game on 5-of-9 shooting.

OU took a 46-35 advantage into the break. The Sooners then turned up the intensity on both sides of the ball in the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles 26-9. The Sooners continued to pour it on in the fourth quarter as Washington scored eight of her career-high 16 points in the frame.