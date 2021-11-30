OU women take big early lead and make it count in win at SMU

Oklahoma jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter and then held on for an 84-72 win over SMU on Tuesday in women's basketball at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.

Ana Llanusa led the Sooners with 25, and Taylor Robertson finished with 19, including 5-of-8 from behind the 3-point arc.

The Sooners (6-1) dominated the early action and led 28-9 after the opening period. SMU cut the lead to 10 at halftime, but Oklahoma held its advantage through the third quarter, then stretched the lead back to as many as 18, 77-59, in the fourth quarter before closing out the victory.

Savannah Wilkinson scored a career-high 24 points for SMU (3-4), while Kayla White finished with 20. White also led the team with eight rebounds.

SMU forced the Sooners into a season-high 26 turnovers.

OKLAHOMA 84, SMU 72

Oklahoma: Llanusa 9-20 4-4 25, Robertson 7-10 0-0 19, Williams 5-9 4-5 15, Lampkin 3-3 3-4 9, Washington 1-7 2-2 4, Scott 1-3 2-4 4, Tucker 2-3 0-1 4, Svoboda 2-2 0-0 4, Tot 0-2 0-0 0.