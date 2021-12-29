OU women extend winning streak to 8 with win over Wichita State

Oklahoma extended its winning streak to eight games and closed out its nonconference schedule Wednesday with an 89-67 win over Wichita State in women's basketball in Norman.

The winning streak is the longest in 15 years for the Sooners (11-1).

"I am just really, really proud of our team for their response tonight," head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. "Obviously we were down a few people tonight and I couldn't be more excited about the 27 assists, the balance in our scoring and the energy we played with."

OU played without All-Big 12 preseason selection Madi Williams, but the starting lineup of Kelbie Washington, Kennady Tucker, Taylor Robertson, Skylar Vann and Liz Scott combined for 77 points and 32 rebounds as it took control of the game in the second quarter and never looked back.

In the second quarter, the Shockers cut OU's advantage to just one point before a quick 7-0 Sooner run pushed the lead to 29-21. Oklahoma maintained that lead throughout the rest of the half and entered the break up 44-36.