OU men pull away for season-opening win over Northwestern State

NORMAN — With all the new additions since Oklahoma last took the court, figuring where they fit will take time. Luckily, for new Sooners coach Porter Moser some pieces remain.
Jalen Hill scored 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting and ripped down eight rebounds, while Umoja Gibson tossed in 13 points to lead the Sooners to a 77-59 season-opening victory over Northwestern State at Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday.
OU led by as many as 26 points late in the second half, but there were some tense moments in the early going. The Sooners, who scored 106 points in a 49-point exhibition victory over Rogers State on Nov. 1, struggled to get shots to fall in the first half.
“You wanna find ways to win games, but you also know there are a lot of teaching moments,” Moser said. “There is a lot of newness going on. Because here’s the thing about exhibition games and scrimmages, they all know deep down in their soul, they all know this counts. They all know. It’s a little bit different level of anxiety for the opener. When it counts. There was a lot of that in the locker room. It was huge to find ways, to have some guys step up.”
That’s where Hill came in. He started five games for the Sooners last season while Gibson is the program’s leading returning scorer. Both saw their roles expand with the new season.
Hill fought his way to an offensive rebound and hit a put-back to give OU a 38-27 lead with 16:31 remaining. The basket was part of a 10-0 run early in the second half that finally gave the Sooners some breathing room. Hill scored six points during the spurt and set up a fast-break 3-pointer for Gibson.
“He got his athleticism into the game,” Moser said. “The thing tonight was we had some guys that weren’t making shots that hung their heads. You’ve got to find a way to bring value.”
Hill’s value showed up on both ends of the floor. “I felt like we needed as a team to bring more heart,” Hill said. “I felt like that could start with me. I just wanted to bring more energy and get us over the hump.”
Tanner Groves, who was the Big Sky Conference MVP after averaging 17.2 points a game at Eastern Washington last season, poured in 15 on Tuesday night to go along with a game-high nine rebounds. He got off to a slow start, too.
“I was a little bit nervous,” Groves said. “Coming from a mid-major, especially last year with no real fans, so I mean our crowds were still pretty good. But coming out here for the first game in front of a big, big crowd, going to get a D-I opponent, I felt a little bit nervous.”
The Sooners shot 55.2 percent from the floor (32-of-58) and were 9-for-25 from 3-point range. They held Northwestern State to a 43.9 percent shooting night (25-for-57). Kendal Coleman led Northwestern State with a game-high 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting. Larry Owens added 10.
The Sooners return to the floor at 7 p.m. Friday night against Texas-San Antonio. Northwestern State will be in Tulsa at 7 p.m. Wednesday to face the Golden Hurricane at the Reynolds Center.