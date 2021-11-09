OU men pull away for season-opening win over Northwestern State

NORMAN — With all the new additions since Oklahoma last took the court, figuring where they fit will take time. Luckily, for new Sooners coach Porter Moser some pieces remain.

Jalen Hill scored 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting and ripped down eight rebounds, while Umoja Gibson tossed in 13 points to lead the Sooners to a 77-59 season-opening victory over Northwestern State at Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday.

OU led by as many as 26 points late in the second half, but there were some tense moments in the early going. The Sooners, who scored 106 points in a 49-point exhibition victory over Rogers State on Nov. 1, struggled to get shots to fall in the first half.

“You wanna find ways to win games, but you also know there are a lot of teaching moments,” Moser said. “There is a lot of newness going on. Because here’s the thing about exhibition games and scrimmages, they all know deep down in their soul, they all know this counts. They all know. It’s a little bit different level of anxiety for the opener. When it counts. There was a lot of that in the locker room. It was huge to find ways, to have some guys step up.”

That’s where Hill came in. He started five games for the Sooners last season while Gibson is the program’s leading returning scorer. Both saw their roles expand with the new season.