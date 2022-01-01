OU men hold off Kansas State in Big 12 opener

NORMAN — It’s rare to open the Big 12 Conference season with a one-possession victory and never trail. But 2022 started with that kind of oddity for Oklahoma.
The Sooners, despite playing without leading scorer Tanner Groves and principal reserves Jacob Groves and Bijan Cortes, managed to hold off Kansas State for a 71-69 victory at Lloyd Noble Center.
The Groves brothers and Cortes were ruled out due to health and safety protocols. OU didn’t announce the COVID issues until about an hour before the game.
Offensively, OU managed to compensate. Elijah Harkless matched a season-high with 21 points and connected on a floater with 35 seconds to go, giving the Sooners the lead for good.
“We wanted it in (Harkless’) hands and he hit a tough, tough shot,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “He’s just tough as nails and he’s hit some big shots for us.”
It was Harkless who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send OU’s game with Butler to overtime on Dec. 7. The Sooners lost that game in the extra period.
It didn’t get that far on Saturday.
Umoja Gibson sealed it at the free-throw line, knocking down four straight in the final 17 seconds. Gibson scored 19 points. Jordan Goldwire added 11 and Jalen Hill tossed in 10 to go along with eight rebounds. Freshman guard C.J. Noland added 10 points and was the only non-starter to score for OU.
The Sooners (11-2, 1-0 in Big 12 play) won despite shooting 40 percent (23 for 57). It was OU's lowest shooting percentage since a win over Houston Baptist on Nov. 24. The Sooners weren’t playing a depleted roster in that one.
“We just had to fight through the fatigue and whatever we were going through to pull out the victory,” Gibson said.
Kansas State turned almost exclusively to the 3-point line in the second half and nearly road it to the upset. Over the final 12 minutes, the Wildcats made one shot from inside the arc. The tension ascended because Kansas State made eight 3-pointers over the final 11 minutes, 34 seconds. Mark Smith made three of them en route to a game-high 25 points.
In all the Wildcats (8-4, 0-1) went 10 for 22 from 3-point range and 9 for 16 in the second half. Early in the second half, it looked like OU was ready to blow the Wildcats out. OU was up by 14 and in complete control.
But then Kansas State’s jumpers started to fall. It seemed like a harbinger of bad things to come. Nijel Pack scored 17 points and Ismael Massoud added 13 points for the Wildcats. The tandem combined for 24 points in the second half.
The two losses OU suffered thus far featured it blowing a lead late. The full roster was available in those games.
“To find a way to win this game was big for us,” Moser said. “It’s gonna be a grind in this league.”
OU 71, KANSAS STATE 69
KANSAS ST. (8-4): Ezeagu 0-1 0-0 0, Massoud 5-11 0-0 13, Miguel 2-5 2-2 6, Pack 5-15 4-4 17, Smith 7-13 8-9 25, McGuirl 3-4 0-0 7, Bradford 0-2 1-2 1, Kasubke 0-0 0-0 0, Landers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 15-17 69.
OKLAHOMA (11-2): Hill 4-8 2-5 10, Issanza 0-0 0-0 0, Gibson 4-13 7-7 19, Goldwire 4-14 2-2 11, Harkless 7-12 3-5 21, Noland 4-4 1-2 10, Chargois 0-3 0-0 0, Mason 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 15-21 71.
Halftime: Oklahoma 33-22. 3-point goals: Kansas St. 10-22 (Smith 3-4, Massoud 3-7, Pack 3-9, McGuirl 1-1, Miguel 0-1), Oklahoma 10-27 (Harkless 4-4, Gibson 4-12, Noland 1-1, Goldwire 1-4, Chargois 0-2, Hill 0-2, Mason 0-2). Rebounds: Kansas St. 31 (Smith 16), Oklahoma 35 (Chargois 9). Assists: Kansas St. 10 (Smith 5), Oklahoma 11 (Chargois 4). Total fouls_Kansas St. 18, Oklahoma 12. Fouled out: Miguel.