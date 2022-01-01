OU men hold off Kansas State in Big 12 opener

The Sooners (11-2, 1-0 in Big 12 play) won despite shooting 40 percent (23 for 57). It was OU’s lowest shooting percentage since a win over Houston Baptist on Nov. 24. The Sooners weren’t playing a depleted roster in that one.

“We just had to fight through the fatigue and whatever we were going through to pull out the victory,” Gibson said.

Kansas State turned almost exclusively to the 3-point line in the second half and nearly road it to the upset. Over the final 12 minutes, the Wildcats made one shot from inside the arc. The tension ascended because Kansas State made eight 3-pointers over the final 11 minutes, 34 seconds. Mark Smith made three of them en route to a game-high 25 points.

In all the Wildcats (8-4, 0-1) went 10 for 22 from 3-point range and 9 for 16 in the second half. Early in the second half, it looked like OU was ready to blow the Wildcats out. OU was up by 14 and in complete control.

But then Kansas State’s jumpers started to fall. It seemed like a harbinger of bad things to come. Nijel Pack scored 17 points and Ismael Massoud added 13 points for the Wildcats. The tandem combined for 24 points in the second half.