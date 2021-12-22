OU men cruise past Alcorn State as Gibson scores 17

NORMAN (AP) — Umoja Gibson scored a season-high 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Oklahoma defeated Alcorn State 72-48 Wednesday night.

Jordan Goldwire added 11 points and Tanner Groves 10 for the Sooners.

OU built a 34-15 halftime lead. Oklahoma led 20-10 after Gibson's first 3 of the game at 5:44 of the first half and maintained the double-digit lead from there.

The Sooners (10-2) shot a season-best 60% (27-of-45) from the field, including 9-of-21 on 3-point tries.

Paul King scored 13 points and Darrious Agnew 12 for the Braves (1-11), who have been traveling the country for the better part of two months, starting in the Pacific Northwest, and who will not play a home game until Jan. 15.

Alcorn State was coming off a loss to top-ranked Baylor on Monday, and also has losses to then-No. 1 Gonzaga and then-No. 14 Houston.

The Sooners open Big 12 play on Jan. 1 at home against Kansas State. Tip-off is 7 p.m.

OKLAHOMA 72, ALCORN STATE 48