OU men cruise past Alcorn State as Gibson scores 17

NORMAN (AP) — Umoja Gibson scored a season-high 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Oklahoma defeated Alcorn State 72-48 Wednesday night.
Jordan Goldwire added 11 points and Tanner Groves 10 for the Sooners.
OU built a 34-15 halftime lead. Oklahoma led 20-10 after Gibson's first 3 of the game at 5:44 of the first half and maintained the double-digit lead from there.
The Sooners (10-2) shot a season-best 60% (27-of-45) from the field, including 9-of-21 on 3-point tries.
Paul King scored 13 points and Darrious Agnew 12 for the Braves (1-11), who have been traveling the country for the better part of two months, starting in the Pacific Northwest, and who will not play a home game until Jan. 15.
Alcorn State was coming off a loss to top-ranked Baylor on Monday, and also has losses to then-No. 1 Gonzaga and then-No. 14 Houston.
The Sooners open Big 12 play on Jan. 1 at home against Kansas State. Tip-off is 7 p.m.
OKLAHOMA 72, ALCORN STATE 48
ALCORN ST. (1-10): Agnew 4-8 4-4 12, Joshua 4-11 1-3 9, King 5-15 1-1 13, Pajeaud 0-2 2-4 2, Montgomery 1-8 0-0 3, Thorn 0-5 0-0 0, Brewton 3-9 0-0 7, Marshall 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 18-60 8-13 48.
OKLAHOMA (10-2): T.Groves 3-4 4-4 10, Hill 2-3 0-0 4, Gibson 6-11 0-0 17, Goldwire 4-6 2-2 11, Harkless 4-8 0-1 8, Cortes 2-2 1-1 6, J.Groves 0-1 0-0 0, Chargois 2-2 2-2 8, Noland 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Mawein 1-2 0-0 2, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Issanza 0-0 0-0 0, Moser 1-1 0-0 2, Seacat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-45 9-10 72.
Halftime: Oklahoma 34-15. 3-point goals: Alcorn St. 4-17 (King 2-6, Brewton 1-1, Montgomery 1-4, Agnew 0-1, Thorn 0-2, Joshua 0-3), Oklahoma 9-21 (Gibson 5-9, Chargois 2-2, Cortes 1-1, Goldwire 1-2, J.Groves 0-1, T.Groves 0-1, Hill 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Noland 0-1, Harkless 0-2). Rebounds: Alcorn St. 25 (Agnew 7), Oklahoma 30 (T.Groves 6). Assists: Alcorn St. 5 (Joshua 3), Oklahoma 18 (Harkless 4). Total fouls: Alcorn St. 12, Oklahoma 11.