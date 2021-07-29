OSU's Cade Cunningham picked overall No. 1 in NBA draft

STILLWATER — It didn’t take long for Oklahoma State University freshman Cade Cunningham to hear his name called in the 2021 NBA draft.

The 6-8, 220-pound point guard was drafted No. 1 overall by the Detroit Pistons to become the first OSU player to be the top pick in the NBA draft. He is just the second OSU athlete to be drafted No. 1 overall in any sport.

Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on his way to being named the Big 12 Player of the Year while shooting 40% from 3.

The Pistons are getting a point guard with excellent court vision who can create his own shots while creating opportunities for his teammates. His size allows him to guard multiple positions on the floor.