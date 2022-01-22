OSU women see strong second-half comeback fall short

West Virginia (9-7, 2-4) spotted OSU a 6-0 lead to start the game, then reeled off a 23-0 run to take command. WVU shot 67 percent in the opening quarter to take a 25-10 lead; OSU hit just four of its 17 shots. Mountaineers maintained their lead and were on top 38-25 at halftime.

OSU found some life to open the third quarter, going on an 11-1 run to get within three at 39-36 with five minutes left. However, the Mountaineers countered with a 10-0 run to regain their advantage. The Cowgirls conti nued to push, however, pulling within four at 54-40 with four minutes remaining, then creeping within 56-55 with 1:37 to play. A 3-pointer with 1:04 remaining gave the the Mountaineers their final advantage.