OSU women see strong second-half comeback fall short

Oklahoma State saw a second-half rally fall short as the Cowgirls fell to West Virginia, 61-57, in women's basketball action Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.
Lexy Keys led OSU (6-10, 1-6 Big 12) with a career-high 22 points and was joined in double figures by Taylen Collins, who added 12 points and eight rebounds.
West Virginia (9-7, 2-4) spotted OSU a 6-0 lead to start the game, then reeled off a 23-0 run to take command. WVU shot 67 percent in the opening quarter to take a 25-10 lead; OSU hit just four of its 17 shots. Mountaineers maintained their lead and were on top 38-25 at halftime.
OSU found some life to open the third quarter, going on an 11-1 run to get within three at 39-36 with five minutes left. However, the Mountaineers countered with a 10-0 run to regain their advantage. The Cowgirls conti nued to push, however, pulling within four at 54-40 with four minutes remaining, then creeping within 56-55 with 1:37 to play. A 3-pointer with 1:04 remaining gave the the Mountaineers their final advantage.
WEST VIRGINIA 61, OSU 57
WEST VIRGINIA (9-7): Martinez 5-12 2-2 13, Ejiofor 0-2 0-0 0, Deans 9-18 0-0 20, Hemingway 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 1-8 3-4 6, Gray 4-5 1-1 9, Niblack 2-5 0-0 4, Quinerly 1-7 4-4 6, Samuel 1-3 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-63 11-12 61
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-10): Collins 6-11 0-3 12, De Lapp 2-5 0-1 4, James 1-4 1-2 3, Keys 6-20 8-9 22, Notoa 3-8 2-2 9, Winchester 0-2 0-0 0, Boyd 0-5 2-4 2, Dennis 0-1 0-0 0, Udoumoh 0-4 5-6 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-60 18-27 57
West Virginia;25;13;13;10;--;61
Oklahoma St.;10;15;16;16;--;57
3-point goals: West Virginia 4-16 (Martinez 1-2, Deans 2-6, Hemingway 0-2, Smith 1-4, Quinerly 0-1, Samuel 0-1), Oklahoma St. 3-11 (James 0-1, Keys 2-7, Notoa 1-3). Assists: West Virginia 11 (Smith 7), Oklahoma St. 10 (Notoa 5). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: West Virginia 41 (Martinez 18), Oklahoma St. 45 (Collins 8). Total fouls: West Virginia 18, Oklahoma St. 13. A: 2,046.