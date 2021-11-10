OSU women fall short in opener against Colorado

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State dropped its season opener, 55-45, to Colorado on Wednesday in women's basketball at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

OSU junior Lauren Fields led all scorers with 17 points to go with five rebounds and three steals, while sophomore Lexy added 16 points behind a 4-of-7 effort from beyond the 3-point line.

The Cowgirls were limited to a pair of 3-pointers from Keys in the first quarter as they fell behind by nine after the period.

Fields made a free throw three minutes into the second quarter to cut the CU margin to 17-13 before the Buffs answered with the next six points. Colorado led 32-20 at the half.

The Cowgirls cut the deficit to seven in the third, but the Buffs pushed the margin back to double figures and led 41-30 with 10 minutes remaining.

Halfway through the fourth, Colorado extended the margin to 16 at 50-34.

OSU held Colorado to 36 percent shooting from the floor, including a a 5-of-19 performance from the floor in the second half.

The ended OSU's 15-game winning streak in home openers and ended the Cowgirls' six-game winning streak against their former conference rival.