OSU men fall as West Virginia seals win with late run

Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekle scored 11 second-half points Tuesday, helping trim West Virginia’s lead to seven before the Mountaineers used a 10-0 run led by Jalen Bridges to close out the Cowboys at WVU Coliseum, 70-60.
OSU (8-6, 1-2 Big 12) fell behind double digits in the first half and never got closer than seven after halftime, falling prey to Bridges’ career-high 22 points in the first of three road games in five days for the Cowboys.
Bryce Williams led OSU with 12 points, followed by Likekele's 11 after a scoreless first half.
West Virginia (13-2, 2-1) finished 21-for-22 from the foul line and got 13 points and eight rebounds from Gabe Osabuohien off the bench. The fifth-year forward scored nine in the first half as the Mountaineers shot out to a 34-23 halftime lead.
Eleven second-half turnovers proved costly for an OSU team that trailed by as many as 18 after the break. Avery Anderson scored nine points on 3-for-13 shooting. Keylan Boone finished with eight on 2-for-5 shooting from 3-point range while the rest of the Cowboys went 3-for-14 from deep.
OSU faces Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Thursday on ESPN+. The 19th-ranked Red Raiders handed top-ranked Baylor its first loss of the season Tuesday night.
Williams scored the Cowboys’ first five points. He led the visitors with seven in the first half and OSU held a 12-10 advantage 9:37 into the action on a two-handed jam by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (four points, three rebounds).
West Virginia followed a 4-for-17 start from the field with a 24-11 run to close the first half as the Mountaineers shot 57.1% from the floor over a span of 7:52 to claim a 34-23 halftime lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Taz Sherman (13 points) and Sean McNeil (12 points) opened the scoring blitz before Osabuohien added some fuel with nine straight points off the bench.
He added six rebounds, a steal and a block on a Williams jumper in nine menacing, first-half minutes while Moussa Cisse (11 minutes, seven points, four rebounds) logged four minutes on the court after picking up a pair of early fouls.
McNeil scored seven consecutive points for the hosts out of the break, extending the Mountaineer lead to 41-29 with a corner triple 3:19 into the half.
The advantage grew to 44-32 on Osabuohien’s three-point play one minute later.
West Virginia held a 16-point lead — its largest of to that point — when Likekele came to life. The senior guard swiped Kedrian Johnson’s pass and finished on the other end, then followed Williams’ corner 3-pointer with another transition basket that trimmed the Mountaineers’ lead to 53-44 with 9:31 remaining. His third-chance lay-in 90 seconds later cut the score to 53-46.
The deficit quickly returned to double figures as Bridges poured in eight during West Virginia’s 10-0 run over that ensuing two minutes, placing Mountaineers ahead 64-47 with 5:02 to play. The host’s lead never fell below 10 points in the closing minutes.
WEST VIRGINIA 70, OSU 70
OKLAHOMA ST. (8-5): Cisse 2-5 3-4 7, Anderson 3-13 3-5 9, Likekele 5-10 1-4 11, Thompson 2-3 0-0 5, B.Williams 4-12 2-2 12, Moncrieffe 2-4 0-0 4, Ke.Boone 3-6 0-0 8, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Ka.Boone 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, D.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 9-15 60.
WEST VIRGINIA (13-2): Bridges 6-15 10-10 22, Cottrell 0-4 0-0 0, Ke.Johnson 1-3 2-2 4, McNeil 5-11 0-0 12, Sherman 5-11 0-0 13, Curry 1-6 3-4 5, Paulicap 0-2 2-2 2, Osabuohien 4-6 4-4 12, Ko.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Carrigan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 21-22 70.
Halftime: West Virginia 34-23. 3-point goals: Oklahoma St. 5-19 (Ke.Boone 2-5, B.Williams 2-7, Thompson 1-1, Likekele 0-1, Anderson 0-5), West Virginia 5-19 (Sherman 3-6, McNeil 2-6, Curry 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-2, Bridges 0-4). Rebounds: Oklahoma St. 35 (Anderson 7), West Virginia 34 (Paulicap, Osabuohien 8). Assists: Oklahoma St. 10 (B.Williams 4), West Virginia 12 (Sherman 5). Total fouls: Oklahoma St. 23, West Virginia 17.