OSU men fall as West Virginia seals win with late run

Williams scored the Cowboys’ first five points. He led the visitors with seven in the first half and OSU held a 12-10 advantage 9:37 into the action on a two-handed jam by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (four points, three rebounds).

West Virginia followed a 4-for-17 start from the field with a 24-11 run to close the first half as the Mountaineers shot 57.1% from the floor over a span of 7:52 to claim a 34-23 halftime lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Taz Sherman (13 points) and Sean McNeil (12 points) opened the scoring blitz before Osabuohien added some fuel with nine straight points off the bench.

He added six rebounds, a steal and a block on a Williams jumper in nine menacing, first-half minutes while Moussa Cisse (11 minutes, seven points, four rebounds) logged four minutes on the court after picking up a pair of early fouls.

McNeil scored seven consecutive points for the hosts out of the break, extending the Mountaineer lead to 41-29 with a corner triple 3:19 into the half.

The advantage grew to 44-32 on Osabuohien’s three-point play one minute later.