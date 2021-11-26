OSU Cowgirls' second-half rally falls short in loss to Green Bay

Oklahoma State fell into a 16-point deficit at halftime and couldn't climb all the way back in losing to Green Bay, 57-54, on Friday in women's basketball afternoon at the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas.

Junior N'Yah Boyd was one of three Cowgirls to finish in double digits with 13 points. Junior Lauren Fields and sophomore Neferatali Notoa each added 11 apiece in the contest.

OSU (3-2) could not get going offensively in the first, hitting just 2-of-18 field-goal attempts and enduring a five-minute scoring drought. Green Bay hit back-to-back 3-pointers with a minute remaining to extend its lead to 11 points, before taking an 18-8 at the end of the period.

In the second, the Cowgirls cut the margin to 24-17; however, the Phoenix would close the half on a 9-0 run via the 3-pointer to take a 33-17 lead at the break.

OSU outscored Green Bay 15-8 count in the third to get back into the contest. In the fourth period, Fields converted a three-point play with 7:43 to go to get OSU within four at 43-39, then a 3-pointer from sophomore Notoa made it 44-42 with seven minutes to go.

With less than four minutes to play, Green Bay would get a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to extend the margin back to six.