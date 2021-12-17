OSU Cowboys say hard week of practices helped snap losing streak

STILLWATER — Eight days separated Oklahoma State’s Dec. 5 loss to Xavier and Monday’s overtime win over Cleveland State at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
In between, coach Mike Boynton put his Cowboys through the most grueling series of practices most of them have experienced since arriving on campus.
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe called the sessions an exercise in producing through exhaustion. Bryce Williams scored his career-high 29 points against the Vikings with scrapes on his elbows from a week he said was “rough in practice. Avery Anderson, a junior, could only recall a select few practices from his freshman season as hard as these ones.
“We kind of all were surprised with how hard that week was,” Moncrieffe said. “But we needed it for sure. Just a lot of competing. (Boynton) was challenging guys mentally, physically. So it was good for us.”
OSU (7-3) hit the reset button in the second week of December, culminating in the Cowboys’ 98-93 win against Cleveland State to snap a two-game skid at a crucial moment in the 2021-22 campaign. Beginning with Saturday’s contest against No. 14 Houston (9-2) in Fort Worth, Texas, OSU is about to embark on the most challenging seven-game stretch on the schedule in Boynton’s fifth season in charge.
The Cowboys follow their third-ever meeting with the Cougars — future Big 12 foes — with Tuesday’s nonconference finale against No. 10 USC at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center. Then, on New Year’s Day, OSU opens conference play at Texas Tech, kicking off a five-game run that features home games against Kansas and Texas and trips to West Virginia and defending national champions Baylor. Four of the Cowboys early Big 12 opponents rank inside the AP Top 25, and the five teams enter the weekend with only three losses between them.
There’s no telling where OSU will stand seven games from now when they host TCU on Jan. 19 after. But the Cowboys charge into their toughest run of the season boosted by Monday’s much-needed win and resettled by the practices that preceded it.
“Practice was pretty intense,” Boynton said following Monday’s win. “Probably the most intense week of practice that I’ve had as a head coach. I was sore every day when I left practice. I got some scrapes and scars on. There were a lot of loose balls going on. We saw that tonight. I think the message was received.”
After reviewing the film from OSU's early December losses to Wichita State and Xavier, Boynton concluded that the Cowboys had strayed from their identity. OSU committed a season-high 21 turnovers against the Shockers on Dec. 1. Against Xavier, the Cowboys were outrebounded 42-33.
"We didn’t play with the level of commitment to intensity and effort and togetherness that I expect our program to look like," he said. "That’s on me."
Players, such as Keylan Boone, felt the disconnect, too. Speaking on OSU's start this fall, the junior forward alluded to the NCAA's decision to deny the program's appeal on NCAA sanctions and uphold a postseason ban on the Cowboys on Nov. 3 Thursday.
“I figured we would start off a little dull," Boone said. "You don’t want to admit it, but I figured it would happen.”
So, after the back-to-back defeats to start the month, Boynton recharged his team with a series of practices to reinvigorate it.
Boone, who watched the first two practices from the sidelines, called them a test of mental and physical toughness. Williams saw them as a challenge to the fight within him and his teammates. Anderson and Moncrieffe called it a return to the basics.
"Taking charges and getting after loose balls," Boynton said Thursday. "We had probably more hustle plays and charge attempts in our game Monday than probably our four or five games prior to that. And it was a clear carryover from the practices to that.”
The sessions between Dec. 5 and 13 helped OSU to a win over Cleveland State and gave the Cowboys a necessary confidence-boost as they enter Saturday's game with Houston and run of games that lies beyond it.
“We’re regaining our identity and this next game is really going to bring it out," Boone said.