OSU Cowboys say hard week of practices helped snap losing streak

"We didn’t play with the level of commitment to intensity and effort and togetherness that I expect our program to look like," he said. "That’s on me."

Players, such as Keylan Boone, felt the disconnect, too. Speaking on OSU's start this fall, the junior forward alluded to the NCAA's decision to deny the program's appeal on NCAA sanctions and uphold a postseason ban on the Cowboys on Nov. 3 Thursday.

“I figured we would start off a little dull," Boone said. "You don’t want to admit it, but I figured it would happen.”

So, after the back-to-back defeats to start the month, Boynton recharged his team with a series of practices to reinvigorate it.

Boone, who watched the first two practices from the sidelines, called them a test of mental and physical toughness. Williams saw them as a challenge to the fight within him and his teammates. Anderson and Moncrieffe called it a return to the basics.

"Taking charges and getting after loose balls," Boynton said Thursday. "We had probably more hustle plays and charge attempts in our game Monday than probably our four or five games prior to that. And it was a clear carryover from the practices to that.”