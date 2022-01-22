ORU 9-10,4-4 Summit League
NDSU 8-11,4-5 Summit League
NORTH DAKOTA ST. 74, ORU 70
ORU 9-10: Ti. Moore 12-15 5-6 29, Scott 4-6 0-1 8, Nix 2-4 0-0 6, Lippe 1-5 3-4 5, Walker 0-3 0-1 0, Schumacher 7-9 1-2 15, Tr. Moore 1-4 2-2 4, Cooper 1-1 1-2 3, Paramore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 28-48 12-19 70.
NDSU (8-11): Hamling 5-11 5-6 19, Skibiel 6-9 2-2 18, Cobbins 4-14 4-4 12, Dietz 2-7 0-2 4, Schulte 1-4 0-0 3, Deaton 3-3 2-3 8, Hildebrandt 2-6 0-0 5, Behnke 1-3 3-4 5, Hopkins 0-2 0-0 0, Olson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-59 16-21 74.
Oral Roberts;22;15;19;14;--;70
North Dakota St.;30;14;14;16;74
3-point goals: ORU 2-8 (Nix 2-4, Walker 0-3, Paramore 0-1), NDSU 10-30 (Hamling 4-8, Skibiel 4-6, Cobbins 0-8, Hildebrandt 1-5, Schulte 1-2, Hopkins 0-1). Rebounds: ORU 29 (Cooper 6), NDSU 29 (Dietz 9). Assists: ORU 13 (Ti. Moore 5), NDSU 14 (Dietz 4). Total fouls: ORU 17, NDSU 13. A: 504.