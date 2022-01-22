ORU women rally but can't hold lead in final minutes at North Dakota State

Oral Roberts went on a late surge against North Dakota State on Saturday but couldn't hold a late advantage as the Golden Eagles lost 74-70 to North Dakota State in women's basketball action Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota.
Tirzah Moore drove the ORU offense, finishing with 29 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Regan Schumacher added 15 points for the Golden Eagles (9-10, 4-4 Summit League).
NDSU (8-11, 4-5) opened its largest lead of the game in the third quarter, 53-43, after a Heaven Hamling 3-pointer at the 6:54 mark. Oral Roberts then scored nine straight points to cut the deficit to one, 53-52, and the Bison took a two-point edge into the fourth quarter.
Oral Roberts ultimately took a two-point lead, 70-68, with 1:41 to play. NDSU's Olivia Skibiel hit two free throws to tie the game, and the Bison then closed out the game at the line going, 4-of-4 to seal the victory.
Hamling paced NDSU with a game-high 19 points on 4-of-8 shooting on 3-pointers. Skibiel added 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.
NORTH DAKOTA ST. 74, ORU 70
ORU 9-10: Ti. Moore 12-15 5-6 29, Scott 4-6 0-1 8, Nix 2-4 0-0 6, Lippe 1-5 3-4 5, Walker 0-3 0-1 0, Schumacher 7-9 1-2 15, Tr. Moore 1-4 2-2 4, Cooper 1-1 1-2 3, Paramore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 28-48 12-19 70.
NDSU (8-11): Hamling 5-11 5-6 19, Skibiel 6-9 2-2 18, Cobbins 4-14 4-4 12, Dietz 2-7 0-2 4, Schulte 1-4 0-0 3, Deaton 3-3 2-3 8, Hildebrandt 2-6 0-0 5, Behnke 1-3 3-4 5, Hopkins 0-2 0-0 0, Olson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-59 16-21 74.
Oral Roberts;22;15;19;14;--;70
North Dakota St.;30;14;14;16;74
3-point goals: ORU 2-8 (Nix 2-4, Walker 0-3, Paramore 0-1), NDSU 10-30 (Hamling 4-8, Skibiel 4-6, Cobbins 0-8, Hildebrandt 1-5, Schulte 1-2, Hopkins 0-1). Rebounds: ORU 29 (Cooper 6), NDSU 29 (Dietz 9). Assists: ORU 13 (Ti. Moore 5), NDSU 14 (Dietz 4). Total fouls: ORU 17, NDSU 13. A: 504.