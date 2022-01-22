ORU women rally but can't hold lead in final minutes at North Dakota State

Oral Roberts went on a late surge against North Dakota State on Saturday but couldn't hold a late advantage as the Golden Eagles lost 74-70 to North Dakota State in women's basketball action Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota.

Tirzah Moore drove the ORU offense, finishing with 29 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Regan Schumacher added 15 points for the Golden Eagles (9-10, 4-4 Summit League).

NDSU (8-11, 4-5) opened its largest lead of the game in the third quarter, 53-43, after a Heaven Hamling 3-pointer at the 6:54 mark. Oral Roberts then scored nine straight points to cut the deficit to one, 53-52, and the Bison took a two-point edge into the fourth quarter.

Oral Roberts ultimately took a two-point lead, 70-68, with 1:41 to play. NDSU's Olivia Skibiel hit two free throws to tie the game, and the Bison then closed out the game at the line going, 4-of-4 to seal the victory.

Hamling paced NDSU with a game-high 19 points on 4-of-8 shooting on 3-pointers. Skibiel added 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.

