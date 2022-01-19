 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU women on roll ahead of trip to North Dakota
0 Comments
ORU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU women on roll ahead of trip to North Dakota

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oral Roberts at North Dakota

7 p.m., Thursday, Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Fargo, North Dakota

Stream: fightinghawks.com

Records: ORU 9-8, 4-2 Summit League, North Dakota 10-8, 4-3

Three storylines

New year, new Golden Eagles: ORU has won four consecutive games, starting with a Jan. 1 win at Omaha, and the Golden Eagles have not lost since Dec. 22 against South Dakota State. The Golden Eagles picked up wins against Kansas City on Saturday and St. Thomas on Monday.

History on ORU’s side: In their all-time series, ORU leads the Hawks 5-1. Most recently, the Golden Eagles came out on top of a 90-82 matchup with the Fighting Hawks in Tulsa on Jan. 9, 2021.

Battle of the big birds: According to allaboutbirds.com, the average Golden Eagle measures between 105.8 and 216.1 ounces with a wingspan from 72.8 to 86.6 inches. The Red-tailed Hawk, in comparison, ranges from 24.3 and 45.9 ounces with an average wingspan of 44.9 to 52.4 inches.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert