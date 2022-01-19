ORU women on roll ahead of trip to North Dakota

Oral Roberts at North Dakota

7 p.m., Thursday, Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Fargo, North Dakota

Records: ORU 9-8, 4-2 Summit League, North Dakota 10-8, 4-3

Three storylines

New year, new Golden Eagles: ORU has won four consecutive games, starting with a Jan. 1 win at Omaha, and the Golden Eagles have not lost since Dec. 22 against South Dakota State. The Golden Eagles picked up wins against Kansas City on Saturday and St. Thomas on Monday.

History on ORU’s side: In their all-time series, ORU leads the Hawks 5-1. Most recently, the Golden Eagles came out on top of a 90-82 matchup with the Fighting Hawks in Tulsa on Jan. 9, 2021.

Battle of the big birds: According to allaboutbirds.com, the average Golden Eagle measures between 105.8 and 216.1 ounces with a wingspan from 72.8 to 86.6 inches. The Red-tailed Hawk, in comparison, ranges from 24.3 and 45.9 ounces with an average wingspan of 44.9 to 52.4 inches.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World