ORU women lose after SDSU opens game with 20 consecutive points

South Dakota State scored the first 20 points of the game on its way to a 71-51 win over Oral Roberts in women's basketball action Wednesday at the Mabee Center.

The Golden Eagles fell to 5-8 overall, 0-2 in Summit League play.

After building its big initial lead, SDSU held ORU at bay the rest of the game, although the Golden Eagles did manage to cut the Jackrabbits' lead to 13 with eight minutes left before SDSU rebuilt the advantage back to 20 in the final minute.

Freshman Tirzah Moore led the Golden Eagles with 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Over her past three games, Moore is averaging 16.3 points and 9.3 rebounds. She went 8-of-11 from the floor on Wednesday night.

ORU will be back in action Dec. 30 as it kicks off a two-game road swing in Denver. The Golden Eagles then play at Omaha on New Year's Day.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 71, ORU 51

SDSU (6-7, 2-0): Burckhard 6-12 0-0 14, Irwin 4-8 1-1 12, Nelson 5-9 0-0 11, Meyer 5-8 0-0 11, Selland 3-10 0-0 7, Theuninck 3-3 0-0 8, Greer 2-6 0-0 4, Theisen 1-1 0-0 2, Timmer 1-1 0-2 2, Viastuin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 30-62 1-1 71.