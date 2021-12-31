ORU women hope to gain road win in Omaha

Oral Roberts at Omaha

1 p.m. Saturday, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska

ORU Sports Network

Records: ORU 5-8, 0-2 Summit, Omaha 5-6, 1-1

Three storylines

Back to work: ORU is still looking for its first conference win of the season after falling to South Dakota and South Dakota State. It is on an eight-game Summit League slide that dates back to Feb. 6, 2021. The first leg of the Golden Eagles’ road trip was canceled earlier this week due to COVID-19 issues within the Denver program.

Golden Eagles’ best: Tirzah Moore leads ORU in scoring and rebounding, averaging 12.2 and 5.7 boards per game. ... ORU is one of the best rebounding teams in the Summit League, pulling down 39.38 boards per game. ... ORU has hit 260 free throws this season, the 11th-highest total in the nation.

About the Mavericks: Omaha’s Carrie Banks is in her first season as a Division I head coach. She spent the previous four seasons at Ohio State as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Offensively, Omaha is led by Elena Pilakouta, who averages 12.3 points per game.

— Staff reports