ORU women fall to SMU on the road

Keni Jo Lippe scored 11 to lead the ORU women in scoring Wednesday night, but the Golden Eagles fell to SMU 81-44 in Dallas.

SMU jumped out on a 9-0 run to start the game, pushing it a 13-4 advantage in the first five minutes of play. The Mustangs ended the first quarter with a 25-6 run and closed out the first half up 52-20.

ORU outscored the Mustangs in the fourth, 14-13.

The Mustangs shot 47 percent from the field, going 31-for-66.

Lippe, Faith Paramore and Regan Schumacher all had five rebounds on the night.

SMU 81, ORU 44

ORU (0-3): Paramore 2-9 2-2 6, Schumacher 3-5 0-1 6, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Cooper 2-6 0-0 5, Lippe 2-11 6-6 11, Moore 1-5 2-4 4, T. Moore 2-3 2-2 6, A. Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Nix 0-5 0-0 0, Hill 1-9 0-0 3, Coleman 0-1 3-4 3. Total: 13-58 15-19 44.

SMU (2-1): Sanderlin 0-5 0-0 0, Wilkinson 6-16 1-1 13, Bradley 3-5 0-0 6, Wiggins 2-3 2-2 7, Smith 2-6 0-0 5, Bayliss 5-5 2-2 12, Criswell 1-3 0-2 2, Jones 2-3 2-4 6, K. White 5-10 5-6 15, J. White 2-3 0-0 4, Bacon 1-2 5-8 7, Warthen 2-5 0-2 4. Total: 31-66 17-27 81.

ORU;8;12;10;14;--;44