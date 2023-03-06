The Oral Roberts women's basketball team's season came to an end Monday afternoon as they fell to top-seeded South Dakota State, 87-60, in the Summit League Women's Basketball Championship Semifinals inside the Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Hannah Cooper led four Golden Eagles in double-figures on the day with 14 points to go along with five steals, four assists and four rebounds. Ariel Walker and Lauren Ramey followed Cooper with 12 points apiece, while Ruthie Udoumoh added 11.

After SDSU jumped out to a 5-0 lead, ORU answered back with a 6-1 stretch to even the contest at the 6:16 mark.

Out of the under-five media timeout, the Jackrabbits turned a 9-8 advantage into a 20-8 lead behind an 11-0 run as 1:20 remained in the opening quarter. Six of the final 10 points of the period went the way of the Golden Eagles as they headed to the second trailing 24-14.

A 14-0 run to start the second saw the Jackrabbits' lead bloom to 24, 38-14, as 3:01 remained in the half. Udoumoh stopped the bleeding with her first three-pointer of the game, snapping a 7:16 scoring drought for ORU. SDSU went on to score eight of the final 13 points as they took a 46-22 lead into the break.