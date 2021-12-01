ORU women fall at Wichita State

Oral Roberts fell into a 12-point hole early in the game and was never able to come all the way back in a 78-62 loss to Wichita State in women's basketball Wednesday night in Wichita, Kansas.

Katie Scott scored 17 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles.

Wichita State came out on a 14-2 run to take an early lead. Delaney Nix hit back-to-back 3-point shots to spark a 13-2 ORU run that brought the team to within three, but a 12-2 run for the Shockers in the second quarter gave them a 43-33 advantage at the half.

ORU went on an 11-0 run in the third quarter get to within one point, but they couldn't pull even, and the Shockers eventually pulled away at the end to win.

Tirzah Moore added 15 points for the Golden Eagles, while Hannah Cooper recorded 10. Wichita State was led by Mariah McCully with 24 points.

WICHITA STATE 78, ORU 62

Oral Roberts (2-5): Scott 4-17 9-10 17, Ty. Moore 7-17 1-2 15, Cooper 3-7 4-8 10, Walker 1-4 3-4 6, Lippe 0-5 2-2 2, Nix 2-6 0-0 6, Paramore 1-3 0-0 2, Tr. Moore 1-6 0-0 2, Schumacher 1-1 0-0 2, Totals: 20-66 19-26 62.