ORU vs. North Dakota
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Rondel Walker scored five of his 12 points in the final minute to vault Oklahoma State back to .500 in Big 12 play.
Los Angeles Lakers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (21-19, sixth in the Western Conference)
- Updated
Tulsa is among the nation’s best at the charity stripe, hitting 78.2% of its free throws as a team.
- Updated
Fans are “encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars character” at the Mabee Center, the university said.
Portland Trail Blazers (18-25, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (28-16, second in the Eastern Conference)
- Updated
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 23 points, Taylor Robertson added 22 and No. 14 Oklahoma broke the game open in the third quart…
- Updated
"It is just a heartbreaking loss to have the fight that we had for 40 minutes and to come up a little bit short," TU head coach Angie Nelp said.
- Updated
Taylen Collins and Lexy Keys both had 16 points for the Cowgirls (6-9, 1-3), who were without leading scorer Lauren Fields.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares" about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him.
Philadelphia 76ers (25-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (22-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference)