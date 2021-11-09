Related to this story
Most Popular
Bob Raissman: Kyrie Irving and Aaron Rodgers get very different criticism as unvaccinated sports stars
Got a problem? Blame it on Kyrie Irving.
Scottie Pippen’s back.
Now a college baseball player in Bethany, Connor O'Malley plans to give 10% of his prize to his midtown Tulsa church.
On its NBA over-or-under win-total propositions, the Caesars Sportsbook has OKC at a league-low 22½ — the same as a year ago.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to the White House on Monday, praising team members not just for their achievements on the court, but also for their efforts to promote coronavirus vaccinations and for speaking out after the 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake sparked protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Ben Simmons’ refusal to accept the 76ers’ assistance to address his mental readiness to play is frustrating the organization.
After he scored eight points and the Lakers dropped an ugly 105-90 game to the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Saturday night, Westbrook talked about his need to "play harder."