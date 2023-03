As a No. 12 seed, Oral Roberts will play No. 5 seed Duke in the NCAA Tournament first round Thursday in Orlando.

The Golden Eagles, who have the nation’s longest win streak at 17 games, won the Summit League tournament last week to make their second trip to the NCAA Tournament in three years.

ORU advanced to the Sweet Sixteen as a No. 15 seed in 2021. First-round games are Thursday and Friday at sites across the country.