ORU men to celebrate Star Wars Night as they host North Dakota

North Dakota at Oral Roberts

7 p.m., Thursday, Mabee Center

Stream: ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM

Records: ORU 12-6, 6-1 Summit League, North Dakota 4-14, 0-5

May the force be with you: ORU will celebrate its Star Wars Night during the game, as fans are “encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars character” at the Mabee Center, the university said.

Pouring it in: The Golden Eagles' offense ranks eighth nationally in scoring with 82.8 points a game. Max Abmas leads all Golden Eagles with 23.1 points, good for third nationally among individuals, and Issac McBride and Trey Phipps trail with 10.2 and 10 points per game, respectively.

Scouting the Fighting Hawks: Two North Dakota players, Paul Bruns and Tulsa-native Caleb Nero, average double figures with 13.7 and 12.1 points per game, respectively. North Dakota has not won a game in its past six tries, and Thursday will be its first game since a 68-73 loss to Western Illinois on Jan. 13.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World