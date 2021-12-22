ORU men see South Dakota State pull away in final minutes of 82-76 loss

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Oral Roberts finished its South Dakota swing with an 82-76 loss to South Dakota State on Wednesday night.

Max Abmas had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (7-6, 1-1). Kareem Thompson added 19 points and seven rebounds. Trey Phipps had 10 points.

DeShang Weaver, the Golden Eagles’ second leading scorer heading into the game at 11 points per contest, was held to five points. He made 1-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Douglas Wilson had 21 points as South Dakota State extended its home win streak to seven games. Baylor Scheierman added 20 points for SDSU (11-4, 2-0 Summit League), and Zeke Mayo had 13 points.

ORU trailed by as much as 13 in the game, but 3-pointers by McBride and Abmas plus an Abmas free throw gave ORU a one point lead with 9:34 to play.

SDSU retook the lead and led by five with five minutes to play. ORU still trailed by four with two minutes left, but SDSU went on a 12-3 run to build a comfortable margin.

ORU will be back in action on Dec. 30 against Denver.

S. DAKOTA ST. 82,

ORAL ROBERTS 76