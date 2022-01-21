ORU men host North Dakota State in key Summit League game

North Dakota State at Oral Roberts
7 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center
Stream: ORU Sports Network
Records: Oral Roberts 13-6, 7-1 Summit League, North Dakota State 11-7, 3-3
Three storylines
Military and First Responders Night: ORU invites any current or past servicemen or women, as well as first responders, to receive up to four free tickets to attend Saturday’s game with proof of service.
Bounce-back for the Eagles: ORU struggled, albeit to a win, with a troublesome North Dakota team, which played the Eagles to four points Thursday despite being winless in conference games and ranked at the bottom of the Summit League. North Dakota State is ranked fourth in the conference but has lost its past two games, including an 80-77 defeat Thursday at Kansas City. ORU's Max Abmas said the Golden Eagles would “have to play a lot better” to beat the Bison.
Scouting the Bison: Saturday will be a rematch of the 2021 Summit League Championship that saw ORU defeat North Dakota State, 75-72, to claim the conference title on March 9, 2021. It will be the 33rd all-time meeting between the conference rivals, as North Dakota State holds a 17-15 advantage in those matchups. Three Bison scorers average double digits, led by Rocky Kreuser with 16.2 points-per-game.