ORU men host North Dakota State in key Summit League game

North Dakota State at Oral Roberts

7 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center

Stream: ORU Sports Network

Records: Oral Roberts 13-6, 7-1 Summit League, North Dakota State 11-7, 3-3

Three storylines

Military and First Responders Night: ORU invites any current or past servicemen or women, as well as first responders, to receive up to four free tickets to attend Saturday’s game with proof of service.

Bounce-back for the Eagles: ORU struggled, albeit to a win, with a troublesome North Dakota team, which played the Eagles to four points Thursday despite being winless in conference games and ranked at the bottom of the Summit League. North Dakota State is ranked fourth in the conference but has lost its past two games, including an 80-77 defeat Thursday at Kansas City. ORU's Max Abmas said the Golden Eagles would “have to play a lot better” to beat the Bison.