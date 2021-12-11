ORU men fall to Missouri State on the road

Oral Roberts fell into a double-digit hole early in the second half and couldn't recover on its way to a 69-60 loss to Missouri State in men's basketball on Saturday in Springfield, Missouri.

The Golden Eagles (5-5) were led by Max Abmas with 19 points, but six of those came in the final minute, as he shot 7-of-18 overall. DeShang Weaver added 15 points for ORU.

Missouri State used a 9-0 run to open the second half and turn a two-point advantage into a 36-25 lead. ORU cut the margin to one point on two occasions, but the Golden Eagles would not get any closer the rest of the way. The Bears made 10-of-12 free throws in the final minute to keep their advantage.

Isiaih Mosley scored a game-high 25 points for Missouri State (6-4). He added eight rebounds and three assists.

Weaver came on strong in the second half for ORU, scoring nine of his 15 points. He shot 7-of-11 from the floor and pulled down six rebounds overall.

ORU had a season-low five assists in the game and turned the ball over 16 times. The Golden Eagles shot just below 40% from the field, including 27% on 3-point attempts.