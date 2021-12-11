ORU men fall to Missouri State on the road

Oral Roberts fell into a double-digit hole early in the second half and couldn't recover on its way to a 69-60 loss to Missouri State in men's basketball on Saturday in Springfield, Missouri.
The Golden Eagles (5-5) were led by Max Abmas with 19 points, but six of those came in the final minute, as he shot 7-of-18 overall. DeShang Weaver added 15 points for ORU.
Missouri State used a 9-0 run to open the second half and turn a two-point advantage into a 36-25 lead. ORU cut the margin to one point on two occasions, but the Golden Eagles would not get any closer the rest of the way. The Bears made 10-of-12 free throws in the final minute to keep their advantage.
Isiaih Mosley scored a game-high 25 points for Missouri State (6-4). He added eight rebounds and three assists.
Weaver came on strong in the second half for ORU, scoring nine of his 15 points. He shot 7-of-11 from the floor and pulled down six rebounds overall.
ORU had a season-low five assists in the game and turned the ball over 16 times. The Golden Eagles shot just below 40% from the field, including 27% on 3-point attempts.
The Golden Eagles return home for their final non-conference contest of the season when they host UT Arlington at 7 p.m. Thursday.
MISSOURI STATE 69, ORU 60
ORAL ROBERTS (5-5): Lacis 1-2 0-0 2, Weaver 7-11 1-2 15, Abmas 7-18 0-0 19, Jurgens 2-8 2-4 6, Thompson 3-8 0-0 7, Phipps 2-7 0-0 5, McBride 2-6 0-1 4, Lufile 1-3 0-0 2, Herron 0-0 0-0 0, Plet 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 3-7 60.
MISSOURI ST. (6-4): Mosley 10-20 5-5 25, Prim 5-8 0-0 10, Black 5-11 3-4 16, Patterson 2-5 2-4 7, Clay 0-0 2-2 2, Minnett 1-7 2-3 4, Haney 0-2 3-4 3, Hervey 0-5 2-2 2, Carper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 19-24 69.
Halftime: Missouri St. 27-25. 3-point goals: Oral Roberts 7-26 (Abmas 5-12, Phipps 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Lacis 0-1, Weaver 0-2, Jurgens 0-3), Missouri St. 4-21 (Black 3-8, Patterson 1-2, Haney 0-1, Hervey 0-3, Mosley 0-3, Minnett 0-4). Rebounds: Oral Roberts 39 (Thompson 12), Missouri St. 36 (Mosley 8). Assists: Oral Roberts 5 (Lacis, Abmas, Jurgens, Thompson, Phipps 1), Missouri St. 8 (Mosley 3). Total fouls: Oral Roberts 18, Missouri St. 13. A: 4,002 (11,000).