ORU extends winning streak to 7; Wednesday's home game postponed due to winter weather forecast

Connor Vanover, after previous college stints at California and Arkansas, is fitting in very well with his new basketball teammates at Oral Roberts University and that's a big reason behind the Golden Eagles' early season success.

On Monday night, the 7-foot-5 Vanover scored his season-high 21 points to help ORU rout South Dakota State 79-40 in a Summit League opener at Mabee Center.

ORU (10-3) will carry a seven-game winning streak into the holiday break after its scheduled Wednesday night home game against South Dakota was postponed due to anticipated travel problems associated with Winter Storm Elliott. No makeup date has been announced.

Vanover was 9-of-14 from the field overall in Monday's win, including 3-of-7 on 3s, and had six rebounds in only 18 minutes. For the season, he is ORU's second-leading scorer at 13.3 points per game, leading rebounder at 6.8 and ranks among the NCAA's leaders at 3.3 blocks.

"He's way more cerebral, than I think what people will really understand," ORU coach Paul Mills. "It's just not his ability to understand where he needs to be on the court -- defensively he just alters plays that don't ever show up on the stat sheet. Just knowing what to do defensively and offensively, it helps the other four guys and he's been fantastic in that capacity."

At ORU, Vanover joined a core group of players who have been together for several years, including a trip to the NCAA's Sweet 16 in 2021.

"I feel like it's been a pretty fluid transition," Vanover said. "My play style just kind of really fits in with what Coach Mills has going on here."

Vanover's 21 points were his third-highest total in four college seasons. He had 24 for California against Stanford late in the 2018-19 season and 23 against Mississippi Valley State in his Arkansas debut in the 2020-21 opener.

In his first two seasons, Vanover had 51 treys, but only went 1-for-13 on 3-pointers in limited action last year for Arkansas. Vanover said he's always been a good outside shooter and never really his touch.

"Always worked on my shot to show I can really shoot it," Vanover said. "Last year I didn't shoot very well and didn't get very many opportunities. Coach (Mills) having confidence in me as well has really helped."

Vanover opened and ended the first half with a bang. On the first possession, he converted a Max Abmas pass into a dunk. After SDSU's Alex Arians' followed with a trey, ORU's Kareem Thompson answered with a layup and the Golden Eagles never trailed again. Vanover's jumper in the half's final seconds gave ORU a 40-21 lead into intermission.

ORU put the game away when it started the second half with a 10-0 run, ignited by Abmas' 3 and including a Vanover trey and dunk.

"This might be one of the top performances of the season just for being able to put two halves together," Vanover said.

ORU's DJ Weaver came within one point of his season-high as he scored 14 in 14 minutes. He also had three rebounds after only having two in his previous 49 minutes -- a stat that Mills pointed out to him.

"He told me before the game it won't happen again," Mills said. "He's much better than getting a rebound once every 25 minutes. To his credit he stepped up to the challenge."

Mills praised Thompson, who had team-highs of eight rebounds and seven assists with only one turnover, and said that Abmas, who had six assists, was "terrific" despite scoring only eight points. Abmas moved alone into sixth place on ORU's career points list at 2,046. Patrick Mwamba blocked five shots.

ORU didn't allow any second-chance points in a game that included only 13 fouls. It was the fewest points allowed by the Golden Eagles in a league game since joining the Summit (formerly Mid-Continent Conference) in 1997-98.

The Golden Eagles snapped defending champion Jackrabbits' streak of 21 consecutive Summit League wins. Their last previous Summit loss was to ORU in the 2021 league semifinals. SDSU played without two injured starters, sharpshooter Charlie Easley and Luke Appel, who scored a career-high 41 in an overtime win last February at ORU.

"You want to go into Christmas break with a smile on your face," Mills said.

ORAL ROBERTS 79, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 40

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (5-8): Dentlinger 0-5 0-0 0, Kyle 4-7 0-0 8, Mims 2-8 0-0 6, Mayo 2-10 2-2 6, Arians 3-9 0-0 8, Lien 1-10 0-0 3, Mors 3-8 0-0 6, Te Slaa 1-4 0-0 3, Fiegen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-61 2-2 40.

ORAL ROBERTS (10-3): Vanover 9-14 0-0 21, Thompson 3-8 0-0 8, Abmas 3-6 0-0 8, Jurgens 5-9 0-1 12, McBride 3-10 0-0 6, Mwamba 2-3 0-0 5, Weaver 6-9 0-0 14, Phipps 0-4 4-4 4, Herron 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Amboree 0-0 0-0 0, Clover 0-0 0-0 0, Shannon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-66 4-5 79.

Halftime: Oral Roberts 40-21. 3-Point Goals: SDSU 6-31 (Arians 2-5 Mims 2-8, Te Slaa 1-4, Lien 1-6, Dentlinger 0-2, Mors 0-2), Oral Roberts 11-28 (Vanover 3-7, Weaver 2-3, Abmas 2-4, Jurgens 2-4, Mwamba 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Williams 0-1, Phipps 0-2, McBride 0-4). Rebounds: SDSU 37 (Lien 8), Oral Roberts 43 (Thompson 8). Assists: SDSU 7 (Lien 2), Oral Roberts 20 (Thompson 7). Total Fouls: SDSU 6, Oral Roberts 7.