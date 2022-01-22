ORU celebration short-lived as North Dakota State sinks winning shot in final seconds

“From my vantage point, I thought Carlos (Jurgens) had a hand up, I thought Grisel hit a shot over his hand, and a tough one,” Springmann said. “I thought our defense was good. Do I think it could have been better? Yeah. But all things considered, I think (Grisel) made a heck of a play.”

With 2.3 seconds to go, ORU had a look to regain the lead. Jurgens vaulted the inbound to forward Francis Lacis, who kicked it to Abmas on the right wing for a 3-pointer. Abmas got off the shot, but it rimmed out as the clock expired on ORU’s one-point loss.

“This is how spoiled we’ve become,” Springmann said. “I know for me, personally, I think that one’s going in. That’s what (Max) has provided for us for such a long period of time is a belief that when the ball leaves his hand, it’s going in.”

Abmas led the Golden Eagles in scoring for the ninth consecutive game this season with 18 points, while playing all 40 minutes the second game in three nights. Kareem Thompson shot 3-of-5 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.