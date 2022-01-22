ORU celebration short-lived as North Dakota State sinks winning shot in final seconds

A go-ahead floater from North Dakota State’s Sam Griesel deflated a Mabee Center crowd that, only moments before, had erupted with applause Saturday night.
Grisel’s game-winner lifted North Dakota State past Oral Roberts. 72-71, to hand the Golden Eagles their first home conference loss this season.
Assistant coach Russell Springmann assumed leadership duties in the absence of head coach Paul Mills, who was out with non-specified, non-COVID-related illness Saturday night.
ORU leading scorer Max Abmas connected on a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer to put the Golden Eagles up 71-69 with seven seconds to go in regulation. Before that shot, Abmas had gone 1-11 from 3-point range in a night similar to his performance against North Dakota on Thursday night, when the top-four scorer in the country had struggled from the field.
“We told Max during a timeout, ‘Max, hey, we all have confidence in you. Nothing’s changed. We believe down the stretch, you’re making everything, man,’” Springmann said. “He lives in the moment, so if you ask me, was I surprised Max was confident going into that possession to take that shot? No, I’m not.”
Grisel took the ensuing inbound coast-to-coast before lifting off his left foot from the short corner, contorting his chest toward the rim and releasing the tear drop over ORU guard Carlos Jurgens. The shot fell through the net as Grisel’s body drifted out-of-bounds and the clock drained to 2.3 seconds.
“From my vantage point, I thought Carlos (Jurgens) had a hand up, I thought Grisel hit a shot over his hand, and a tough one,” Springmann said. “I thought our defense was good. Do I think it could have been better? Yeah. But all things considered, I think (Grisel) made a heck of a play.”
With 2.3 seconds to go, ORU had a look to regain the lead. Jurgens vaulted the inbound to forward Francis Lacis, who kicked it to Abmas on the right wing for a 3-pointer. Abmas got off the shot, but it rimmed out as the clock expired on ORU’s one-point loss.
“This is how spoiled we’ve become,” Springmann said. “I know for me, personally, I think that one’s going in. That’s what (Max) has provided for us for such a long period of time is a belief that when the ball leaves his hand, it’s going in.”
Abmas led the Golden Eagles in scoring for the ninth consecutive game this season with 18 points, while playing all 40 minutes the second game in three nights. Kareem Thompson shot 3-of-5 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.
“You’re not winning the championship on January 22nd. There’s still a lot of work left to be done and a lot of improving that needs to take place,” Springmann said. “What I will hope is our team embraces the opportunity in front of them and really takes it upon themselves, both individually and collectively, to move forward in ways that the team needs them personally, and us collectively, to do so.”
N. DAKOTA STATE 72, ORU 71
N. DAKOTA ST. (12-7): Kreuser 5-14 2-4 15, Cook 1-5 1-2 3, Eady 6-10 3-5 18, Skunberg 3-8 0-0 6, Griesel 7-11 2-4 18, McKinney 0-3 2-2 2, Harden-Hayes 2-6 3-4 8, Kallman 0-1 0-0 0, Streit 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 13-21 72.
ORAL ROBERTS (13-7): Lacis 1-7 0-0 3, Weaver 2-3 0-1 4, Abmas 7-24 2-2 18, Jurgens 3-3 0-0 6, Thompson 4-8 0-0 11, Phipps 2-5 3-3 8, McBride 5-9 4-4 15, Lufile 1-2 0-0 2, Herron 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 26-63 11-12 71.
Halftime: N. Dakota St. 42-39. 3-point goals: N. Dakota St. 9-22 (Eady 3-3, Kreuser 3-7, Griesel 2-4, Harden-Hayes 1-1, Kallman 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Cook 0-2, Skunberg 0-3), Oral Roberts 8-31 (Thompson 3-5, Abmas 2-13, McBride 1-2, Phipps 1-3, Lacis 1-6, Herron 0-1, Weaver 0-1). Rebounds: N. Dakota St. 31 (McKinney 7), Oral Roberts 36 (Jurgens, Thompson 6). Assists: N. Dakota St. 9 (Eady, Griesel 3), Oral Roberts 9 (Lacis, Jurgens, McBride 2). Total fouls: N. Dakota St. 13, Oral Roberts 20. A: 4,233 (11,300).