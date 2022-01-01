Oral Roberts dominates Omaha in 45-point blowout victory

Against Omaha on Saturday night, Oral Roberts never let up.

In a 107-62 win at the Mabee Center, the Golden Eagles dominated from start to finish to move to 3-1 in Summit League play.

“We kind of challenged our guys — could we be dominant the entire time?” coach Paul Mills said. “So many times you see a team get up and they let a team back in it. That happened the other night against Denver, so I thought we handled it well and we stretched it (in the second half).”

ORU (9-6) didn’t trail and built a double-digit advantage with an 11-0 run in the early going punctuated with an Elijah Lufile putback. An 8-0 burst followed a few minutes later, and the home team scored a whopping 25 points in the final eight minutes of the half to lead 59-27 at the break.

Aside from an 8-0 run from the Mavericks midway through the second half, ORU continued to pour it on despite using reserves for most of the remainder.

“It’s good to get a win,” Mills said. “Obviously, when you’re trying to compete for a conference championship, you need to win home games. … For us to come out this prepared within 48 hours of the last game, I’m really proud of our guys and just how we handled things.”