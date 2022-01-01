Oral Roberts dominates Omaha in 45-point blowout victory

Against Omaha on Saturday night, Oral Roberts never let up.
In a 107-62 win at the Mabee Center, the Golden Eagles dominated from start to finish to move to 3-1 in Summit League play.
“We kind of challenged our guys — could we be dominant the entire time?” coach Paul Mills said. “So many times you see a team get up and they let a team back in it. That happened the other night against Denver, so I thought we handled it well and we stretched it (in the second half).”
ORU (9-6) didn’t trail and built a double-digit advantage with an 11-0 run in the early going punctuated with an Elijah Lufile putback. An 8-0 burst followed a few minutes later, and the home team scored a whopping 25 points in the final eight minutes of the half to lead 59-27 at the break.
Aside from an 8-0 run from the Mavericks midway through the second half, ORU continued to pour it on despite using reserves for most of the remainder.
“It’s good to get a win,” Mills said. “Obviously, when you’re trying to compete for a conference championship, you need to win home games. … For us to come out this prepared within 48 hours of the last game, I’m really proud of our guys and just how we handled things.”
The Golden Eagles struggled in rebounding categories during their Sweet Sixteen season last year and gave up 18 offensive rebounds in the two-point, season-ending loss to Arkansas. Through 15 games this season, rebounding has improved significantly for ORU, with 23 more than Omaha on Saturday.
“They had four offensive rebounds in the first five minutes and then they didn’t have any more the rest of the half and finished with seven the entire game,” Mills said. “To do that kind of job, it’s kind of an emphasis around here especially after a year ago and just being hampered so bad with it.”
DeShang Weaver, who ranks second on the team in scoring, was questionable entering the game because of a minor injury. He played two minutes, picked up two early fouls and was held out as a precaution for the remainder.
ORU plays its next three games on the road, starting Thursday at St. Thomas.
ORAL ROBERTS 107, OMAHA 62
OMAHA (2-12): Arop 1-5 4-5 6, Fidler 3-10 7-8 15, Brougham 1-4 2-4 4, Lemetti 2-12 1-2 7, Smith 2-5 1-2 6, Ferrarini 2-10 0-0 5, Luedtke 1-7 3-4 6, Evans 2-4 0-1 5, Frickenstein 2-2 0-0 4, Hughes 2-4 0-2 4. Totals 18-63 18-28 62.
ORAL ROBERTS (9-6): Lacis 4-5 2-2 14, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0, Abmas 7-15 3-4 20, Jurgens 5-9 0-0 10, Thompson 5-7 0-0 11, McBride 2-8 3-4 8, Phipps 4-9 1-2 12, Lufile 5-6 0-0 10, Bergens 2-7 0-0 5, Clover 3-3 2-2 8, Herron 1-3 1-2 4, Plet 1-1 1-2 3, Tekavcic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 40-74 13-18 107.
Halftime: Oral Roberts 59-27. 3-point goals: Omaha 8-34 (Fidler 2-6, Lemetti 2-9, Evans 1-3, Smith 1-3, Ferrarini 1-6, Luedtke 1-6, Arop 0-1), Oral Roberts 14-29 (Lacis 4-4, Phipps 3-5, Abmas 3-8, Herron 1-1, Bergens 1-3, McBride 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Jurgens 0-2). Rebounds: Omaha 31 (Smith 6), Oral Roberts 51 (Lufile 9). Assists: Omaha 8 (Luedtke 4), Oral Roberts 19 (Abmas, McBride 4). Total fouls: Omaha 17, Oral Roberts 23. A: 2,136 (11,300).