Maya Mayberry scores 23 as TU women hold off Florida Atlantic

Tulsa's women edged past Florida Atlantic 70-68 behind Maya Mayberry's season-high 23 points on Friday in the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament in Boca Raton, Florida.
while Temira Poindexter, Wyvette Mayberry and Maddie Bittle each reached double figures with 18, 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Hurricane led by as many as 14 points during the third quarter before the Owls stormed back to make it a one-point game with less than three minutes left in regulation. A layup and a free throw by Poindexter pushed the Hurricane to a 4-point advantage. The Owls never led during the second half.
The Hurricane will continue its campaign at the FAU Tournament against Austin Peay at 11 a.m. Saturday.
TULSA 70, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 68
TU (5-0): M. Mayberry 7-15 2-3 23; Bittle 4-8 2-3 10; W. Mayberry 5-11 0-0 11; Lescay 1-7 0-2 2; Poindexter 7-12 3-3 18; Crawford 3-6 0-0 0
FAU (2-3): Rozentale 5-7 6-6 16; Gaston 5-9 4-6 14; Pleskevich 6-11 0-0 15; Keykendoll 2-5 0-0 8; Zaph 3-15 4-6 12; Carter 1-2 0-0 3
TU;11;24;18;17;--;70
FAU;17;8;16;27;--;68
3-pointers: TU 7 (M. Mayberry 5-9, W. Mayberry 1-3, Poindexter 1-2), FAU 8 (Pleskevich 3-5, Kuykendoll 2-3, Zaph 2-7, Carter 1-2). Assists: TU 15 (Lescay 5), FAU 15 (two with 5). Rebounds: TU 30 (Lescay 8), FAU 37 (Rozentale 10). Steals: TU 7 (Poindexter 3), FAU 4 (Zaph 3). Team fouls: TU 12, FAU 18. Fouled out: None. A: 417.