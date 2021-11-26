 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maya Mayberry scores 23 as TU women hold off Florida Atlantic
0 Comments
TULSA 70, FLORIDA ATLANTA 68

Maya Mayberry scores 23 as TU women hold off Florida Atlantic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa's women edged past Florida Atlantic 70-68 behind Maya Mayberry's season-high 23 points on Friday in the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament in Boca Raton, Florida.

while Temira Poindexter, Wyvette Mayberry and Maddie Bittle each reached double figures with 18, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Hurricane led by as many as 14 points during the third quarter before the Owls stormed back to make it a one-point game with less than three minutes left in regulation. A layup and a free throw by Poindexter pushed the Hurricane to a 4-point advantage. The Owls never led during the second half.

The Hurricane will continue its campaign at the FAU Tournament against Austin Peay at 11 a.m. Saturday.

TULSA 70, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 68

TU (5-0): M. Mayberry 7-15 2-3 23; Bittle 4-8 2-3 10; W. Mayberry 5-11 0-0 11; Lescay 1-7 0-2 2; Poindexter 7-12 3-3 18; Crawford 3-6 0-0 0

FAU (2-3): Rozentale 5-7 6-6 16; Gaston 5-9 4-6 14; Pleskevich 6-11 0-0 15; Keykendoll 2-5 0-0 8; Zaph 3-15 4-6 12; Carter 1-2 0-0 3

TU;11;24;18;17;--;70

FAU;17;8;16;27;--;68

3-pointers: TU 7 (M. Mayberry 5-9, W. Mayberry 1-3, Poindexter 1-2), FAU 8 (Pleskevich 3-5, Kuykendoll 2-3, Zaph 2-7, Carter 1-2). Assists: TU 15 (Lescay 5), FAU 15 (two with 5). Rebounds: TU 30 (Lescay 8), FAU 37 (Rozentale 10). Steals: TU 7 (Poindexter 3), FAU 4 (Zaph 3). Team fouls: TU 12, FAU 18. Fouled out: None. A: 417.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Barry Lewis and Nathan Thompson break down this week's top games

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert