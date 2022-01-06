Max Abmas scores 38 as ORU blows past St. Thomas

Max Abmas scored 38 points as Oral Roberts earned its third consecutive victory, 81-66 over St. Thomas in men’s basketball action Thursday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Golden Eagles (10-6, 4-1 in Summit League) never trailed in the game and held St. Thomas to 13 points below its season average. Coming into the game, St. Thomas led the nation in 3-pointers made per game (13.9), but it was limited to just 7-of-34 from beyond the arc Thursday night.
The Golden Eagles also dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Tommies 48-29.
Abmas, the Summit League Player of the Week, equaled his season high for points as he went 11-for-22 from the field, including six 3-pointers. Issac McBride added 11 points for ORU.
The Golden Eagles, sparked by a 9-0 burst, jumped out to a 17-point advantage with just under 10 minutes left in the first half. At the break, ORU led 43-32. St. Thomas got to within eight points with 14 minutes left in the second half, but then ORU went on an 11-2 run to push its lead back to 17 points with 10:16 left and held St. Thomas at bay the rest of the game.
Parker Bjorklund scored 21 points to lead St. Thomas.
Oral Roberts next plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at Western Illinois.
ORU 81, ST. THOMAS (MN) 66
ORAL ROBERTS (10-6): Lacis 2-5 0-0 6, Weaver 1-4 0-0 3, Abmas 11-22 10-11 38, Jurgens 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 2-4 0-0 5, McBride 4-11 3-4 11, Phipps 2-5 4-4 9, Lufile 3-3 1-3 7, Herron 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 18-22 81.
ST. THOMAS (8-8): Bjorklund 10-17 1-1 21, Hedstrom 2-9 2-2 7, Lindberg 1-7 0-0 3, Miller 5-14 0-0 11, Nelson 6-15 2-5 17, Cunningham 2-4 0-0 5, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Nau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 5-8 66.
Halftime: Oral Roberts 43-32. 3-point goals: ORU 11-34 (Abmas 6-16, Lacis 2-5, Phipps 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Weaver 1-4, Herron 0-1, Jurgens 0-1, McBride 0-3), St. Thomas 7-34 (Nelson 3-8, Cunningham 1-3, Hedstrom 1-7, Lindberg 1-7, Miller 1-9). Rebounds: ORU 44 (Lufile 10), St. Thomas 24 (Nelson 6). Assists: ORU 9 (Abmas 4), St. Thomas 8 (Bjorklund 3). Total fouls: ORU 13, St. Thomas 17. A: 1,241 (1,800).