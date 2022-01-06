Max Abmas scores 38 as ORU blows past St. Thomas

Max Abmas scored 38 points as Oral Roberts earned its third consecutive victory, 81-66 over St. Thomas in men’s basketball action Thursday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Golden Eagles (10-6, 4-1 in Summit League) never trailed in the game and held St. Thomas to 13 points below its season average. Coming into the game, St. Thomas led the nation in 3-pointers made per game (13.9), but it was limited to just 7-of-34 from beyond the arc Thursday night.

The Golden Eagles also dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Tommies 48-29.

Abmas, the Summit League Player of the Week, equaled his season high for points as he went 11-for-22 from the field, including six 3-pointers. Issac McBride added 11 points for ORU.

The Golden Eagles, sparked by a 9-0 burst, jumped out to a 17-point advantage with just under 10 minutes left in the first half. At the break, ORU led 43-32. St. Thomas got to within eight points with 14 minutes left in the second half, but then ORU went on an 11-2 run to push its lead back to 17 points with 10:16 left and held St. Thomas at bay the rest of the game.

Parker Bjorklund scored 21 points to lead St. Thomas.