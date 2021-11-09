 Skip to main content
Madi's Williams' late bucket lifts OU women in coach Jennie Baranczyk's first game
  • Updated
Jennie110921

New head coach Jennie Baranczyk led the Sooners to a 73-71 season-opening win over South Dakota on Tuesday in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Madi Williams drove the lane and scored the go-ahead basket with 5.1 seconds remaining to lift Oklahoma to a 73-71 season-opening win over South Dakota in women's basketball Tuesday night in Vermillion, South Dakota.

The win came in new Sooners head coach Jennie Baranczyk's first game. It also snapped South Dakota's 20-game home winning streak.

"Just so, so proud of our team tonight," Baranczyk said. "We faced some adversity early on, fought through it and then found a way to win in a really tough environment. There are plenty of things that we'll take from tonight that we need to work on, but for now, I'm just so proud to be the coach of this team."

Seniors Ana Llanusa and Williams led the way with 19 points each, followed by senior Taylor Robertson who scored 17 off four made 3-pointers. The Sooners made 10 3-pointers as a team and held the Coyotes under 40% from the field.

Freshman point guard had two steals and broke up the pass on South Dakota's final possession. Freshman Emma Svoboda added six points off the bench, as did Skylar Vann who also had a pair of assists.

