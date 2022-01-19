Madi Williams, Taylor Robertson lead No. 14 Sooners past West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 23 points, Taylor Robertson added 22 and No. 14 Oklahoma broke the game open in the third quarter en route to an 88-76 win over West Virginia on Wednesday night.
The Sooners trailed 46-44 at halftime but took the lead for good with a 7-0 run and closed the third quarter with 10 straight points, taking a 72-58 lead on Robertson’s 3-pointer.
Robertson finished with five 3-pointers, making her the 11th player in NCAA history with 400 3s. She has 78 3s this season and is shooting just under 50% from distance, both nation-leading numbers.
Nevaeh Tot opened the fourth quarter with a 3 and though the Sooners, the No. 2 scoring offense in the country at 88.2, slowed down because of 12 turnovers in the fourth quarter, West Virginia never challenged. The Mountaineers went from the 4:13 from mark of the third quarter to 5:27 of the fourth between field goals, missing 13 straight shots.
Skylar Vann scored 15 points for Oklahoma (16-2, 5-1 Big 12), which won its eight straight road game and is off to its best start since the 2006-07 team went 17-1.
Esmery Martinez scored a career-high 26 points and had 10 rebounds for her 20th career double-double to lead West Virginia (8-7, 1-4). Kirsten Deans added 14 points and Kari Niblack scored 13.
Oklahoma was 8-of-14 from the field and made 10-of-14 free throws in the third quarter, while the Mountaineers went 5-of-21, 1-of-11 behind the arc with just one free throw. West Virginia shot 29% in the second half, while Oklahoma hit at a 56.5% clip.
OU 88, WEST VIRGINIA 76
OKLAHOMA (16-2): Scott 2-7 1-2 5, Robertson 6-12 5-5 22, Tot 2-5 3-4 9, Tucker 0-1 6-10 6, Williams 8-15 7-10 23, Gregory 0-0 0-0 0, Vann 7-11 0-0 15, Perkins 2-4 0-0 6, Svoboda 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-57 22-31 88
WEST VIRGINIA (8-7): Martinez 11-21 2-2 26, Ejiofor 0-1 1-2 1, Deans 3-15 6-6 14, Hemingway 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 4-10 2-2 10, Niblack 3-5 7-12 13, Quinerly 2-9 1-2 5, Samuel 1-4 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-70 20-28 76
Oklahoma 29 15 28 16 — 88
West Virginia 22 24 12 18 — 76
3-point goals: Oklahoma 10-22 (Robertson 5-10, Tot 2-2, Williams 0-3, Vann 1-3, Perkins 2-4), West Virginia 4-28 (Martinez 2-6, Deans 2-12, Hemingway 0-1, Smith 0-4, Quinerly 0-4, Samuel 0-1). Assists: Oklahoma 22 (Tot 8), West Virginia 17 (Smith 5). Rebounds: Oklahoma 41 (Team 3-10), West Virginia 41 (Team 5-9). Total fouls: Oklahoma 23, West Virginia 20. Fouled out: Oklahoma, Scott. A: 1,084.