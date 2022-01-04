Likekle scores season-high, Cowboys fall to No. 6 Kansas after first-half surge

OSU returns to the floor Saturday when it hosts No. 14 Texas at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Kansas hit its first four looks from the field and led 9-5 when Thompson came off the bench at the 16:54 mark. The sophomore guard collected his own miss and dropped in a putback on his first offensive possession, and Cisse followed with a jumper over Mitch Lightfoot to tie the game 9-9.

Agbaji scored eight of his 11 first-half points over the next 2:30 and had Kansas up 18-11 with 13:42 to go in the half on his driving lay-in. McCormack followed Agbaji’s run with six straight points off the bench, extending the Kansas lead to 24-13.

Christian Braun’s 3-pointer with 9:12 left in the half pushed the gap to 29-15 and gave the Jayhawks their largest lead of the half before Kansas shooters ran cold. And while the fourth-best shooting team in the nation missed its next 19 jumpers, stymied in part by Cisse who recorded six rebounds and three blocks in the first half, OSU’s offense came to life.