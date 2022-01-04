Likekle scores season-high, Cowboys fall to No. 6 Kansas after first-half surge

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State closed the first half on a 14-0 run Tuesday and entered the break level with sixth-ranked Kansas before fading in the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena, falling to the Jayhawks, 74-63.
Isaac Likekele scored a season-high 16 points and powered OSU (7-5) with eight points and nine rebounds in the first half, when the Cowboys raced back from a 29-15 deficit while Kansas (12-1) went without a field goal for the final 9:12 of the period. Bryce Thompson, facing his former team for the first time, scored six of his eight points in the opening half, including the jumper that knotted the halftime score at 29-29.
OSU fell off after the first-half surge, tiring in the second half of its first game since Dec. 18.
Kansas big man David McCormack scored 11 of his 17 after the break and pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds in the visitors' eighth straight win. Ochaci Agbaji poured in 16 points, while Christian Braun joined the Jayhawks in double figures with 15 points on 2-of-3 shooting from 3-point range.
Likekele represented the Cowboys’ lone double-figure scorer as OSU shot 23.5% from 3-point range. Bryce Williams finished with eight points on 4-of-12 shooting. Moussa Cisse, in his first action since Dec. 13, scored eight points to go with eight rebounds and three blocks.
OSU returns to the floor Saturday when it hosts No. 14 Texas at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Kansas hit its first four looks from the field and led 9-5 when Thompson came off the bench at the 16:54 mark. The sophomore guard collected his own miss and dropped in a putback on his first offensive possession, and Cisse followed with a jumper over Mitch Lightfoot to tie the game 9-9.
Agbaji scored eight of his 11 first-half points over the next 2:30 and had Kansas up 18-11 with 13:42 to go in the half on his driving lay-in. McCormack followed Agbaji’s run with six straight points off the bench, extending the Kansas lead to 24-13.
Christian Braun’s 3-pointer with 9:12 left in the half pushed the gap to 29-15 and gave the Jayhawks their largest lead of the half before Kansas shooters ran cold. And while the fourth-best shooting team in the nation missed its next 19 jumpers, stymied in part by Cisse who recorded six rebounds and three blocks in the first half, OSU’s offense came to life.
Keylan Boone (eight points) cut the gap to single digits with his first 3-pointer since Dec. 1, and Likekele’s runner on a feed from Rondel Walker 36 seconds later had the Cowboys trailing 29-22 with 5:05 to go in the half. OSU pulled within two on a Thompson field goal and Boone’s second triple, and Thompson’s elbow jumper with 36 seconds remaining in the half capped the 14-0 run that closed the half.
Likekele entered the locker room with eight points, nine rebounds and two assists to his name.
The teams combined to shoot 7-of-12 from the field out of halftime as the lead changed five times within the first five minutes of the half. The Cowboys led 40-48 at the under-16 timeout on Bryce Williams’ lone 3-pointer of the night.
The Cowboys’ lead was short lived, as KU hit six consecutive shots and unfurled a 17-6 run that had the Jayhawks ahead by double digits a little more than four minutes after Williams thrust OSU ahead. Made 3-pointers from Agbaji and Braun put Kansas back on top, and a McCormack finish inside followed by a 3-pointer by Jalen Coleman-Lands had the Jayhawks leading 53-43 with 11:21 to go.
Woody Newton delivered four points off the bench in the second half, and the Cowboys cut the double-digit gap to a 63-57 deficit when Likekele drove and banked in with 6:13 to play.
But OSU looked like a team returning from a 17-day break in the late stages. A 12-0 Kansas run capped by Remy Martin’s 3-pointer shot the Jayhawks to a 72-57 lead with 3:35, and the visitors were undeterred by a late 6-0 OSU.
KANSAS 74, OSU 63
KANSAS (11-1): Lightfoot 3-5 0-0 6, Agbaji 5-13 3-4 16, Braun 5-11 3-4 15, D.Harris 2-7 0-0 5, R.Martin 3-6 0-0 7, Wilson 1-6 0-1 2, McCormack 7-13 3-3 17, Coleman-Lands 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 28-65 9-12 74.
OKLAHOMA ST. (7-4): Ka.Boone 0-2 2-2 2, Moncrieffe 1-4 1-1 3, Anderson 2-9 0-0 5, Likekele 7-15 2-4 16, B.Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Cisse 2-6 4-6 8, Thompson 4-11 0-0 8, Walker 0-5 0-0 0, Ke.Boone 3-5 0-0 8, Newton 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-70 9-13 63.
Halftime: 29-29. 3-point goals: Kansas 9-23 (Agbaji 3-8, Braun 2-3, Coleman-Lands 2-3, D.Harris 1-3, R.Martin 1-4, McCormack 0-1, Wilson 0-1), Oklahoma St. 4-17 (Ke.Boone 2-4, B.Williams 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Newton 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Walker 0-2). Rebounds: Kansas 47 (Wilson, McCormack 15), Oklahoma St. 31 (Likekele 12). Assists: Kansas 15 (Braun 6), Oklahoma St. 10 (Likekele 3). Total fouls: Kansas 13, Oklahoma St. 12.