Likekele scores season-high, Cowboys fall to No. 6 Kansas after first-half surge

Braun’s 3-pointer with 9:12 left in the half pushed the gap to 29-15 and gave the Jayhawks their largest lead of the opening period before Kansas shooters ran cold. And while the fourth-best shooting team in the nation missed its next 19 jumpers, stymied in part by Cisse who recorded six rebounds and three blocks in the first half, OSU’s offense came to life.

Keylan Boone (eight points) cut the gap to single digits with his first 3-pointer since Dec. 1. Likekele’s runner on a feed from Rondel Walker 36 seconds later had the Cowboys trailing 29-22 with 5:05 to go in the half. OSU pulled within two on a Thompson field goal and Boone’s second triple, and Thompson’s elbow jumper with 36 seconds remaining capped the 14-0 run that closed the half.

Likekele entered the locker room with eight points, nine rebounds and two assists to his name on a night in which he matched a career-high with 15 field-goal attempts.

“I told myself at New Year’s, I just got to be more aggressive for this team, honestly, just to put us in position to win games,” Likekele said. “Especially playing in the Big 12. This is my senior year. It’s kind of like this is my last time, so I got to be aggressive.”