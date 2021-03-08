Kingfisher favored in 4A boys; Webster-Victory is Tuesday's marquee matchup

CLASS 4A BOYS STATE
When: Tuesday-Wednesday; Friday-Saturday
Where: State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena, Oklahoma City
Tickets: $5 (per game)
2019 champion: Kingfisher
2020 champion: None (tournament canceled)
Team to beat
Kingfisher (22-1): Coach Jared Reese’s Yellowjackets have two state titles and a runner-up finish in the last three state tournaments. They are 76-3 over the past three seasons. This season, they have victories over 6A No. 3 Edmond North, 5A No. 1 Midwest City Carl Albert and 4A qualifier Holland Hall. Their only loss was to 6A No. 1 Edmond Memorial. Their starting lineup consists of five seniors -- four average scoring in double figures.
Other teams to watch
OKC Heritage Hall (19-5): Coach Chris Hamilton’s No. 2-ranked Chargers have wins over 6A No. 2 Del City and 5A No. 3 Lawton MacArthur, and split two games with 5A No. 1 MWC Carl Albert. The Chargers won state titles in 2015 and ‘18, and were runners-up in ‘16 and ‘19.
Webster (15-6): Coach Scott Bowman’s third-ranked Warriors, who reached the semifinals in 2018, start four seniors. If they get past No. 4 Victory Christian in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, this year's format of having two days of rest before the semifinals could be a blessing for Webster, which usually suits up only seven players and plays six.
Victory Christian (19-4): Coach Ryan Wakley's Conquerors have lost only to 6A No. 5 Owasso, 5A No. 2 Memorial (twice) and 5A No. 4 Bishop Kelley. Victory has won 10 in a row and is led by junior Joshua Udoumoh, who averages 14 points and 8 rebounds. A pair of freshmen, 6-6 Chris Mason (14.1 points, 8.1 rebounds) and 6-foot Cedric Hardridge (8.9 points), are already exciting players with big-time potential.
Holland Hall (14-5): Coach Teddy Owens' Dutch, who reached the semifinals in 2019, are a state qualifier for the third consecutive year despite returning only one starter. Jadon Cool, a 6-3 sophomore, averages 14.3 points and senior Marc Gouldsby is at 10.1. Holland Hall faces Heritage Hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Players to watch
Trey Alexander, OKC Heritage Hall: The Auburn signee was the 2018 state tournament MVP as a freshman with 71 points in three games. The 6-5 guard averages 24.5 points, 9 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
Bijan Cortes and Matthew Stone, Kingfisher: Cortes, a 6-3 senior point-guard/Oklahoma signee, averages 22.3 points, 5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Stone, a 6-3 guard, is a North Texas signee who averages 16 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4 assists.
Luke Harstad, Mt. St. Mary: The 6-2 senior averages 17 points and 7 rebounds.
Anthony Pritchard and Isaiah Sanders, Webster: Pritchard, a Tennessee Tech signee, averages 22.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Sanders averages 20.3 points and 3.4 rebounds. He scored 30 points in the area consolation final for the second consecutive year.
Anthony Turner, Classen SAS: The 6-4 senior produces 25.4 points and 9.3 rebounds.