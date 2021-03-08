Kingfisher favored in 4A boys; Webster-Victory is Tuesday's marquee matchup

CLASS 4A BOYS STATE

When: Tuesday-Wednesday; Friday-Saturday

Where: State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena, Oklahoma City

Tickets: $5 (per game)

2019 champion: Kingfisher

2020 champion: None (tournament canceled)

Team to beat

Kingfisher (22-1): Coach Jared Reese’s Yellowjackets have two state titles and a runner-up finish in the last three state tournaments. They are 76-3 over the past three seasons. This season, they have victories over 6A No. 3 Edmond North, 5A No. 1 Midwest City Carl Albert and 4A qualifier Holland Hall. Their only loss was to 6A No. 1 Edmond Memorial. Their starting lineup consists of five seniors -- four average scoring in double figures.

Other teams to watch

OKC Heritage Hall (19-5): Coach Chris Hamilton’s No. 2-ranked Chargers have wins over 6A No. 2 Del City and 5A No. 3 Lawton MacArthur, and split two games with 5A No. 1 MWC Carl Albert. The Chargers won state titles in 2015 and ‘18, and were runners-up in ‘16 and ‘19.