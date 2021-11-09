 Skip to main content
Keni Jo Lippe scores 21, but ORU women fall to UNLV in home opener
Keni Jo Lippe scores 21, but ORU women fall to UNLV in home opener

  • Updated
Keni Jo Lippe scored 21 points but the Oral Roberts women fell in a season-opening 85-81 loss to UNLV on Tuesday at the Mabee Center.

The Golden Eagles found themselves in a 12-point hole to start the game, as UNLV went on a 9-2 run to lead 19-7 in the first five minutes of the game. ORU cut the deficit to six to end the first quarter. The Lady Rebels' hot shooting continued as they extended their lead back to seven midway through the fourth quarter.

Lippe tied the game with 1:44 left in the first half on a second-chance layup, then hit another bucket to give the Golden Eagles a two-point lead with a minute left, and ORU led 39-37 at the break.

ORU took a third-quarter lead when Ariel Walker hit a 3-pointer with two minutes to play. The Golden Eagles went on a 9-2 run to take a six-point lead with 8:32 to play in the game. But the Lady Rebels bounced back to lead by two with 4:03 to play and maintained the advantage the rest of the way.

Four Golden Eagles scored in double-digits. Returner Ariel Walker had 12 points, and Delaney Nix and Hannah Cooper each had 10 points.

