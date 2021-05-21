Inola seventh-grader Caden Thompson wins national free throw contest

His work began more than a year ago. By March 2020, Thompson had won the Oklahoma state championship for the third time and was awaiting regional qualifying with state winners from Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.

But that’s when the coronavirus pandemic descended, forcing Elks officials to suspend the competition. They decided to resume it earlier this year, but with a difference. Now it would be virtual.

Remaining contestants would shoot sets of 25 free throws (and 25 more for tiebreaking purposes) in remote facilities across the country. Elks officials convenient to each venue would watch to verify the results.

Thompson was disappointed he didn't get to compete in Chicago in the national finals, like he did in 2019 when he finished fifth in the 10-11 division.

But it all counted toward the same thing. His name will be inscribed in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield — like past winners in the 48-year contest.

And because he made more shots than any other finals contestant in the three male divisions, Thompson won a trip for his family to next year’s Naismith induction ceremonies.