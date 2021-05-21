Inola seventh-grader Caden Thompson wins national free throw contest

Though it was more than a year in the making, Caden Thompson finally has a national championship to call his own.
The Inola seventh-grader was announced last week as the winner of the 12-13 age division of the Elks Hoop Shoot national free throw competition, sponsored by the Elks Lodges of America.
Thompson, who once made 114 free throws in a row in practice, went 50-for-50 during his April finals session, witnessed by Rogers County contest coordinator Daniel Smart and other Elks officials in the Inola High gym.
“I knew I wasn’t gonna miss,” said Thompson, son of Inola assistant basketball coach Tucker Thompson. “I was automatic that day.”
Cooper Thompson, Caden’s younger brother, also advanced to the national finals in the 8-9 age division and finished fifth.
National winners were announced May 14 in six age groups during the Elks’ national finals reveal show on YouTube. You can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkpLmOUCjeA&t=2339s
Friends and family gathered for a watch party in Tucker Thompson’s classroom at Inola Middle School. They jumped up and cheered and exchanged high-fives when Caden received confirmation of his crown.
“It was awesome, really exciting,” Thompson said. “It’s been a goal for a long time.”
His work began more than a year ago. By March 2020, Thompson had won the Oklahoma state championship for the third time and was awaiting regional qualifying with state winners from Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.
But that’s when the coronavirus pandemic descended, forcing Elks officials to suspend the competition. They decided to resume it earlier this year, but with a difference. Now it would be virtual.
Remaining contestants would shoot sets of 25 free throws (and 25 more for tiebreaking purposes) in remote facilities across the country. Elks officials convenient to each venue would watch to verify the results.
Thompson was disappointed he didn't get to compete in Chicago in the national finals, like he did in 2019 when he finished fifth in the 10-11 division.
But it all counted toward the same thing. His name will be inscribed in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield — like past winners in the 48-year contest.
And because he made more shots than any other finals contestant in the three male divisions, Thompson won a trip for his family to next year’s Naismith induction ceremonies.
As a coach's kid, Thompson has had a basketball in his hands for most of his life. He was part of unbeaten Inola middle school teams the past two years.
But he said his free throw efficiency began to spike when he started doing drills he received from longtime Inola boys basketball coach Clyde Barkley.
About 1.5 million compete in the contest each year. Inola has been sending its best shooters to the Rogers County competition in Claremore since the early 1990s when Barkley’s son Justin was in the third or fourth grade. Today, he is head men’s coach at Rogers State University.
“I think it’s important that our kids get to do something like this,” Clyde Barkley said. “We’ve had some pretty good shooters here who couldn’t get out of their own school because somebody knocked them off."
Durant’s Logan Busby won this year’s 12-13 girls title, giving Oklahoma a sweep of the age division. Other former Oklahoma champions include Jamie Ward of Foyil (10-11 girls, 1988), Clark Klass of Adair (10-11 boys, 1983) and Kevin Burdick of Pryor (10-11 boys, 1976).