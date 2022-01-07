'His old self': Vintage Likekele performance could hold Cowboys’ offensive answer

The fifth-year coach saw Likekele do the same for newcomers Bryce Thompson and Moussa Cisse this season until the switch flipped against Kansas, when his veteran leader amassed eight points and nine rebounds before halftime.

“We need that from him for this team to have the success, whatever success we’re going to have,” coach Mike Boynton said. “And I’ll continue to implore him to do that and to implore his teammates to tell him how important (that) it is that he set a tone for us from an attacking standpoint offensively.”

Boynton said shots didn’t fall for the Cowboys against the Jayhawks. OSU went 35.7% from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range. Likekele was the Cowboys’ only scorer in double-figures.

But an offense that runs through the ball-handler offers up opportunities for more than just Likekele.

“It gets us all better shots,” Moncrieffe said. “When he’s pushing in transition, we can get (Cisse) lobs. We can get open shots on the kick-outs. Better lay-ups. It just makes everybody’s jobs easier to score.”

For the slumping Cowboys, a heavy dose of Likekele may be the best bet.