'His old self': Vintage Likekele performance could hold Cowboys’ offensive answer

STILLWATER — It has been some time since Oklahoma State got the Isaac Likekele it had Tuesday night.
“That’s probably the best we’ve seen Ice play in a while,” sophomore Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe said Thursday.
Against No. 6 Kansas, the Cowboys’ senior guard attacked in transition, pouring in a season-high 16 points. He pounded the boards for 12 rebounds in his first double-double effort of 2021-22. And for the first time since late 2019, Likekele looked comfortable to allow the OSU offense to run through him as he tied a career-high with 15 shot attempts.
“If he keeps playing like that, just keeps being aggressive in transition and scoring at the rim, that’s a tough Ice to deal with,” Moncrieffe added. “That makes it easier for all of us.”
The Likekele who showed up Tuesday wasn’t enough in the 74-63 loss to the Jayhawks. But that end-to-end, facilitating guard may be exactly what OSU (7-5, 0-1 Big 12) needs as it embarks on the final 17 games with no postseason waiting at the end of it.
Entering Saturday’s meeting with No. 14 Texas (12-2, 2-0), the Cowboys already have more home defeats — four — than they suffered all last season. OSU is scoring 73.9 points per game, sixth among Big 12 teams, and missing the offensive punch Cade Cunningham provided a year ago, the Cowboys are still searching for a primary scoring option.
In Likekele’s vintage performance against Kansas, OSU may have found an answer.
“It’s probably the first time in a while that Ice looked like his self,” coach Mike Boynton said. “His old self. His beginning-of-sophomore-year self where he was one of the more dynamic two-way players in the country through the first seven games before he got sick.”
Two seasons ago, Likekele roared out of the gate. In the same role he occupied Tuesday, Likekele rattled off double-digit scoring performances in his first games, including a 26-point effort against Syracuse.
Then arrived an illness that sidelined him for a full month. It took another to shed the aftereffects. Only in late February 2020 did Likekele return to form, closing the season on a run that ended with a game-winner against Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament before COVID-19 canceled the postseason.
A junior season last winter overshadowed by COVID-19 came and went after it.
“The whole COVID thing going on, things were just feeling kind of weird to me,” Likekele said. “I just didn’t feel that 100% locked-in readiness that I always feel. That was my mistake.”
There was a difference on the court in 2020-21, too. The ball went from Likekele’s hands to Cunningham’s, and Boynton watched his one-time star guard defer to Bryce Williams and Avery Anderson on offense.
The fifth-year coach saw Likekele do the same for newcomers Bryce Thompson and Moussa Cisse this season until the switch flipped against Kansas, when his veteran leader amassed eight points and nine rebounds before halftime.
“We need that from him for this team to have the success, whatever success we’re going to have,” coach Mike Boynton said. “And I’ll continue to implore him to do that and to implore his teammates to tell him how important (that) it is that he set a tone for us from an attacking standpoint offensively.”
Boynton said shots didn’t fall for the Cowboys against the Jayhawks. OSU went 35.7% from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range. Likekele was the Cowboys’ only scorer in double-figures.
But an offense that runs through the ball-handler offers up opportunities for more than just Likekele.
“It gets us all better shots,” Moncrieffe said. “When he’s pushing in transition, we can get (Cisse) lobs. We can get open shots on the kick-outs. Better lay-ups. It just makes everybody’s jobs easier to score.”
For the slumping Cowboys, a heavy dose of Likekele may be the best bet.
Postgame Tuesday, Likekele was surprised to read 15 field-goal attempts on his stat line. But OSU’s senior is well aware of the role he can play over the next two months.
“That’s not really me going out there and just trying to shoot every shot that I can get,” Likekele said. “But, you know, I have to look to make plays for this team.”