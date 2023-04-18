Hale graduate Rayquan Elliott is the 2023 Travis Grant Award winner presented annually to the player with the highest scoring average in all college basketball divisions.

Elliott, a 6-foot-4 Oklahoma Panhandle State senior guard, averaged 30.6 points while shooting 48% from the field with a single-game high of 51 points. He finished with 1,280 points in two seasons with the NAIA Aggies.

The award honors Grant, who was college basketball's career scoring leader with 4,045 points for Kentucky State when he was a first-round draft choice by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1972.

“I’m extremely honored to receive the 2023 Travis Grant Award," Elliott said in a news release. "He was an exceptional player, so being associated with someone in that category is a career highlight for me. Leading the nation in scoring wasn’t a goal that I set. I wanted to win games and be a leader for my team.

”It took mental strategy and creativity with the ball to keep scoring. I studied a lot of film, read the defense, worked to get my defenders in foul trouble, and got to the line. Coach (Mark) Laird and my teammates trusted me with the ball and allowed me to score. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Elliott, who played his first two college seasons at Pittsburg State, was the Tulsa area's scoring leader as a Hale senior with a 32.1 average in 2017-18. He plans to continue his basketball career playing overseas.