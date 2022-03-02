Guerin Emig: Now that you know TU Ukrainian basketball player Nikita Konstantynovskyi, don't dare forget him

Nikita Konstantynovskyi is a 20-year-old basketball center for the University of Tulsa who calls his family back home in Kyiv, Ukraine, daily and hears bombs detonating and sirens blaring.

There is video of an explosion on Konstantynovskyi’s Twitter account. The gym in which he grew up playing basketball ... obliterated.

“They (the Russians waging war across Ukraine) were trying to bomb the radio and TV stations, and my old basketball gym was located right next to it. That’s why it was totaled,” said Konstantynovskyi (pronounced Konstant-in-ovski). “There were five people who died and five people who got badly injured.”

We introduced you to this young man Wednesday thanks to Bryce McKinnis’ Tulsa World story. Please do not forget him.

“Growing up in those areas and walking on those streets, and seeing what’s happening at the moment, it makes me sad. It makes me want to change something. That’s why I’m speaking to you guys,” Konstantynovskyi told local media Tuesday. “Because I don’t want it to keep happening.”

You can’t forget him. Please try to support him.

He is more than 5,600 miles from a home he isn’t likely to recognize much longer. We have seen the rubble scattered across Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. We gasp in horror. The Russians only bear down harder.

“My brother, my sister, my parents, they’re still in Kyiv,” Konstantynovskyi said.

They have a routine where they walk seven minutes to an underground shelter, according to a CBSSports.com story, depending on the volume of the sirens.

Can you even begin to imagine?

“Hearing about what’s happening in my hometown is overwhelming and cruel,” Konstantynovskyi tweeted Feb. 24 as Russia began its assault.

“It just breaks my heart,” he told us Tuesday.

Do not let this young man fade into the news cycle.

The second line in Konstantynovskyi’s tweet Feb. 24: “Everybody should support and lift each other up during this hard time.”

So lift him up. Follow the lead of the fans inside the Reynolds Center for Wednesday night’s TU-Wichita State game.

A row of four near the TU tunnel held signs reading “We stand with you, Nikita.”

“Hang in there!” one of the foursome hollered as Konstantynovskyi jogged into the locker room during pregame.

TU set aside a pre-tip moment of silence on behalf of Konstantynovskyi and fellow TU Ukrainian athletes Anastasiia Ustiuzhanina and Valeriya Rozenkova. The moment passed and a lone voice rang out: “We stand with you, Ukraine!”

Konstantynovskyi checked into the game at the 16:48 mark. Everyone in the arena applauded, most while standing and yelling. This went for a row of five Wichita State fans with blue and gold ribbons pinned to their black and gold shirts.

Konstantynovskyi scored off a roll to the basket at the 15:45 mark. Everyone cheered again.

The lanky, goateed Ukrainian bellowed a deep “Yeaaaah!” as he turned and sprinted back on defense, trying to lose himself in basketball so he might cope for two hours of his day.

It was the most significant thing that happened all game. Maybe the only significant thing, unless you count Konstantynovskyi writing “PRAY FOR UKRAINE” on the outside of his right basketball sneaker, “NO WAR” and a heart on the outside of his left.

Or Konstantynovskyi leading the Hurricane onto the floor while waving a blue and gold Ukrainian flag above his head. He pranced around the court proudly.

He was cheered.

Keep cheering.

Konstantynovskyi has been in our country five years and our city nine months. He speaks Ukrainian, Russian and English. His right arm is a tattoo artist’s canvas. He is pleasant and engaging. He calls cologne “perfume.” It is delightful to learn this.

He is 20 years old and playing basketball when not keeping track of his family engulfed by the terror of war. He is shocked and petrified by what is happening back home.

It is harder to absorb this, but we dare not turn away because he is here, not there. That makes him ours to care for.

“Everybody keeps updating me on the news,” Konstantynovskyi said. “I’m trying to be positive and think about nice things.”

Basketball helps. So does kindness and support.

TU’s next game is Sunday at 1 p.m. It’s at home in the Reynolds Center.

