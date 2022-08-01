Guerin Emig: Bill Russell's 1954 stop in OKC hinted at the giant he would become

Bill Russell’s legend rose on the coasts, first at the University of San Francisco and later with the Boston Celtics. He did stop over in our heartland once in December of 1954, when USF played in the All-College Tournament in Oklahoma City.

It was a four-day stay packed with hints of the basketball prowess and social awareness that would define Russell until his passing Sunday at the age of 88.

He was 20 when he visited OKC for the All-College. Nobody knew much of him because nobody knew much of the Dons.

Everybody knew of Russell and his team by the time USF had rolled through to the tournament championship by blitzing Wichita State, Oklahoma City University and George Washington.

In his 2009 book “The Dandy Dons,” James W. Johnson included a Daily Oklahoman account of Russell’s 23-point, 30-rebound performance in USF’s 73-57 championship win over George Washington. It read: “The fabulous Russell, who has springs in his feet and perpetual windmill arm motion packed into his six-nine frame, had the crowd bug-eyed…”

The Dons were pretty good, too.

From Johnson’s book: “After routing George Washington, the players drank beer and goofed around their dorm. ‘Tonight,’ guard Hal Perry said, ‘is the beginning of the dynasty.’”

It was certainly the beginning of Russell’s.

USF didn’t lose the rest of that 1954-55 season or across 1955-56. Russell’s Dons captured back-to-back national championships on the strength of a 55-game winning streak.

Then Russell’s U.S. Olympic Team captured the gold medal at the Melbourne games in 1956. Then Russell’s Celtics stormed to 11 NBA titles in 13 seasons.

The tributes that poured in throughout Sunday began with Russell’s unparalleled championship legacy. That’s traceable back to the Dons’ All-College triumph.

Russell’s intertwining with racial and social issues spools further back than Oklahoma City — he was born in Jim Crow hotbed West Monroe, Louisiana — and yet something happened that All-College Week that left an impression.

As Oklahoma City mayor David Holt observed in a Russell remembrance Twitter thread Monday: “Four years before Clara Luper began the city’s civil rights movement, no OKC hotels would host the San Francisco team because it had Black players, and the team stayed at a dorm instead.”

The Dons’ white and Black players, three of whom started in USF coach Fred Woolpert's progressive lineup, voted to lodge together in that vacated-for-Christmas-break local college dorm. The effect was galvanizing.

In Johnson’s book “The Dandy Dons,” USF guard Rudy Zannini said: “Up to that point we had been a team that was looking for unity. When we came back from Oklahoma City, we knew we had it. It was the greatest psychological injection of confidence. You could feel it.

“We knew nobody was ever going to put us in a position where we felt like beggars or second-class citizens.”

The racism, and the Dons’ reaction to it, went beyond housing the week of the All-College.

In his 2010 book “King of the Court: Bill Russell and the Basketball Revolution,” Aram Goudsouzian wrote: “The day before the tournament, the Dons practiced on the game court, which was raised like a stage. Local fans called them ‘Globetrotters’ and taunted them with racist barbs and threw coins at them.

“Russell erected defenses of dignity and humor. He scooped up the coins.

“‘Coach,’ he asked Woolpert, ‘can you hold these for me?’”

Johnson’s “The Dandy Dons” account had Russell declaring the coin collection go toward a Dons’ victory celebration three nights later. Russell’s point was made at any rate, both on and off the court.

Here was a man of burgeoning self-confidence and -awareness, who left Oklahoma City with team and individual accolades and with this statement, according to Goudsouzian’s book: “I’ve heard so much about these Midwestern teams that I expected to see more class at OKC. Frankly I was very disappointed. They don’t play much defense.”

Coming from a player who redefined his game on the defensive end, that rings loudly 68 years later. Russell’s stopover in Oklahoma resonates still.

“Oklahoma City is lucky to have hosted an important moment in the life of a great man,” Holt tweeted.

It was moments, really. As usual with Russell, they were of equal value in terms of the basketball player and the human being.