Groves scores 20 as OU men ride quick start to topple No. 14 Florida

NORMAN — There was tension in Lloyd Noble Center on Wednesday. It was the first time Oklahoma fans had gathered en masse since Lincoln Riley fled west.

A night of basketball seemed cathartic as a lot of that stress was turned on No. 14 Florida, and the Sooners rode that energy to a 74-67 victory over the Gators.

Tanner Groves led OU with 20 points. Jalen Hill added 18 and nine of the Sooners’ 11 points over the final five minutes.

It was a 40-minute game, but the initial four really told the story. OU blitzed the Gators from the opening tipoff with a 14-4 run, which included a 9-0 start.

“It was great to see and great to hear,” Sooners head coach Porter Moser said. “I thought our start defensively set the tone. They believed they could compete and win with this team. The first five minutes, I thought our guys believed.”

Wednesday was the Sooners’ initial crack at a ranked team. There were questions about how they would handle themselves. The start alleviated the concerns.