Groves scores 20 as OU men ride quick start to topple No. 14 Florida

NORMAN — There was tension in Lloyd Noble Center on Wednesday. It was the first time Oklahoma fans had gathered en masse since Lincoln Riley fled west.
A night of basketball seemed cathartic as a lot of that stress was turned on No. 14 Florida, and the Sooners rode that energy to a 74-67 victory over the Gators.
Tanner Groves led OU with 20 points. Jalen Hill added 18 and nine of the Sooners’ 11 points over the final five minutes.
It was a 40-minute game, but the initial four really told the story. OU blitzed the Gators from the opening tipoff with a 14-4 run, which included a 9-0 start.
“It was great to see and great to hear,” Sooners head coach Porter Moser said. “I thought our start defensively set the tone. They believed they could compete and win with this team. The first five minutes, I thought our guys believed.”
Wednesday was the Sooners’ initial crack at a ranked team. There were questions about how they would handle themselves. The start alleviated the concerns.
“Our team prides ourselves on defense. That was our goal tonight,” Groves said. “We always preach the first minutes, the first four minutes after the half and the last four minutes. Those are the most crucial parts of the game. The first four minutes we got off to a good start defensively. We were able to spark that run that last throughout the whole game.”
The crowd helped, but Florida turnovers fueled the start. The Gators committed six of its 16 in the opening five minutes.
The Gators (7-1) toppled No. 20 Florida State, Cal and Ohio State in November and were a hot team when they arrived at Lloyd Noble Center. OU didn’t run Florida off the floor, but it never allowed the Gators to create sustained momentum. The Sooners led for all but about 80 seconds midway through the second half.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. led the Gators with 17 points. Collin Castleton added 14 points, including a basket with 11:38 to go that gave Florida a 52-50 lead. However, OU was suffocating on the defensive end. The Gators didn’t connect on a 3-pointer until the second half and finished 4-for-24 from beyond the arc.
Also, OU had Hill. He dominated the final five minutes.
“I just wanted to finish out the game and get our fans the W,” Hill said. “I was just trying to take care of the ball and hit free throws and don’t commit any silly fouls or turnovers.”
Hill had a dunk, a layup and went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line during the pivotal stretch. The Sooners shot 49.1 percent from the floor (28 for 57) and 14-for-19 from the free-throw line.
The Sooners are unranked, but Wednesday's win might change that by the time they return to the court Tuesday to host Butler in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
OKLAHOMA 74, NO. 14 FLORIDA
FLORIDA (6-1): Castleton 5-9 4-5 14, Duruji 3-7 1-2 7, Appleby 2-12 5-5 11, Jones 2-7 0-0 5, McKissic 5-9 0-0 11, Fleming 6-12 5-6 17, Felder 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 15-18 67.
OKLAHOMA (7-1): T.Groves 8-11 2-5 20, Hill 6-7 6-7 18, Gibson 5-12 4-4 15, Goldwire 4-11 0-0 8, Harkless 2-8 2-3 7, Chargois 1-1 0-0 2, J.Groves 0-2 0-0 0, Noland 2-4 0-0 4, Cortes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 14-19 74.
Halftime: Oklahoma 37-36. 3-point goals: Florida 4-23 (Appleby 2-10, McKissic 1-3, Jones 1-5, Castleton 0-1, Duruji 0-2, Fleming 0-2), Oklahoma 4-14 (T.Groves 2-3, Harkless 1-3, Gibson 1-4, Noland 0-1, Goldwire 0-3). Rebounds: Florida 31 (Castleton 11), Oklahoma 28 (T.Groves 8). Assists: Florida 8 (Appleby 3), Oklahoma 16 (Hill, Goldwire 4). Total fouls: Florida 18, Oklahoma 17.