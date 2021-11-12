Golden Eagles soar past Southwestern Christian on homecoming

By halftime Friday night, the Oral Roberts men’s team had already clinched their homecoming win.

The Golden Eagles (1-1) captured their first win of the season in their home opener, defeating Southwestern Christian University 121-50 before a crowd of 3,714 at the Mabee Center.

The win marked the third-largest margin of victory in ORU men’s history, trailing a 1990 87-point win against Baptist Christian and a 1997 75-point against Jarvis Christian.

Defending Summit League Player of the Year Max Abmas drained a late-half trio of triples on consecutive possessions, the second of which lifted ORU to a 51-12 lead with 2:33 remaining in the period, topping SCU’s 50 points on the night.

Abmas, who finished with 16 points, led six Golden Eagles in double figures in ORU’s first game at the Mabee Center since the Golden Eagles’ 2021 Sweet Sixteen run.

The university unveiled two banners, one commemorating the Golden Eagles’ run at last year's NCAA Tournament, the other honoring the Summit League title, during halftime homecoming ceremonies.

ORU returns Nov. 18 to the Mabee Center against Haskell at 7 p.m.